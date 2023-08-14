Celebrity Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani’s Son Was Spotted Performing at Blake Shelton’s Bar in Oklahoma Talent runs in the family. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 @ 10:11AM Photo: getty It seems that Gwen Stefani’s eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, is following in his mom’s footsteps (with a little help from his step-dad, Blake Shelton). On Saturday, the budding 17-year-old star, whom Gwen shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, was spotted taking the stage at Shelton’s bar and live music venue, Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, for the very first time. In a clip shared to TikTok, Rossdale briefly chatted with the crowd before launching into what appeared to be an original song while wearing an oversized green T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. Kingston finished the song with a word of thanks to the crowd, yelling, “Love you guys, thank you for being here! Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!” before Shelton joined the teenager on stage to congratulate him on the performance with a sweet hug. getty "Full video of Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale’s son Kingston PERFORMING at Ole Red in Tishomingo, OK. #blakeshelton #gwenstefani,” the TikTok user captioned the 3-minute clip. Gwen Stefani Channeled the '80s With a Fringe Jumpsuit and Mesh Bolero While his debut performance was certainly noteworthy, Kingston wasn’t the only member of his family to take the Ole Red stage over the weekend. A day prior, the same TikTok user shared a clip of Shelton and Stefani joining forces to sing a rendition of Gwen’s hit, “Don’t Speak.” “POV: you live in the same small town as Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and get to see them perform together EVERY YEAR,” the user captioned the clip, later adding, “How sweet is this, [Blake] scooting back so Gwen can be center-stage.” The couple resides on a 1,300-acre ranch in the small town, where they tied the knot back in 2021.