Gwen Stefani’s Son Was Spotted Performing at Blake Shelton’s Bar in Oklahoma

It seems that Gwen Stefani’s eldest son, Kingston Rossdale, is following in his mom’s footsteps (with a little help from his step-dad, Blake Shelton).

On Saturday, the budding 17-year-old star, whom Gwen shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, was spotted taking the stage at Shelton’s bar and live music venue, Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, for the very first time. In a clip shared to TikTok, Rossdale briefly chatted with the crowd before launching into what appeared to be an original song while wearing an oversized green T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Kingston finished the song with a word of thanks to the crowd, yelling, “Love you guys, thank you for being here! Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!” before Shelton joined the teenager on stage to congratulate him on the performance with a sweet hug.

getty

"Full video of Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale’s son Kingston PERFORMING at Ole Red in Tishomingo, OK. #blakeshelton #gwenstefani,” the TikTok user captioned the 3-minute clip.

While his debut performance was certainly noteworthy, Kingston wasn’t the only member of his family to take the Ole Red stage over the weekend. A day prior, the same TikTok user shared a clip of Shelton and Stefani joining forces to sing a rendition of Gwen’s hit, “Don’t Speak.”

“POV: you live in the same small town as Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and get to see them perform together EVERY YEAR,” the user captioned the clip, later adding, “How sweet is this, [Blake] scooting back so Gwen can be center-stage.”

The couple resides on a 1,300-acre ranch in the small town, where they tied the knot back in 2021.