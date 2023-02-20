I’ve Been Using This Award-Winning Bronzer to Fake a Sun-Kissed Glow for Over a Decade

Blame it on living in a country where it’s boot and beanie weather for half of the year (if you couldn’t tell, I’m talking about Canada), but I’ve been chasing a sun-kissed look for my entire adult life. I have a lighter complexion and tan easily, so getting a real-life bronzed look is something that’s achievable for me — but I freckle easily and actively avoid the harmful effects of the sun with a daily sunscreen application.

My love for bronzer started years ago (I’ve chalked it up to the early 2000s ultra-tanned era) and have tried a variety of formulas, most of which were either too dark or too shimmery. It wasn’t until I was introduced to the Guerlain Terracotta Sun-Kissed Natural Bronzer more than a decade ago during my days as an editor that I found my new go-to bronzing powder. Since then the formula has changed slightly, now made with 96 percent naturally-derived ingredients, but I can attest its glowy effects are still the same.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Infused with Moroccan argan oil for its nourishing properties, the bronzer gives a silky satin finish without any glitter. There are very faint reflective particles in the powder, so light naturally reflects off your skin for a natural glow. Available in six shades, there are three intensities to choose from (light, medium, and deep) and each come in cool and warm undertones. I use the medium cool year-round and find it gives me the right amount of color. Applying this award-winning bronzer is also easy: I dust a bit onto a powder brush and sweep onto my forehead, the bridge of my nose, and cheekbones. This bronzer does have a subtle scent, with the main notes being sweet ylang-ylang and orange blossom. When it comes to durability, even though I have combination skin that can sometimes suck up my makeup by lunch, I find the color lasts all day.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

A handful of Nordstrom shoppers are also fans of this weightless formula, saying that it “looks so natural,” “blends really seamlessly,” and that “a little goes a long way.” “I have a lot of bronzers and this is by far the best one. It leaves the skin with a beautifully perfect golden sun-kissed glow,” one customer, who raved that the bronzer is “worth every penny,” wrote.

“I wouldn't give this bronzer up for any amount of money because at 42 it is hard to find products that work and this definitely works; it doesn't make my skin look dry or funky.”

Even in the dead of winter, the Guerlain Terracotta Sun-Kissed Natural Bronzer gives me just-returned-from-a-tropical-vacation vibes (when in reality, the most sun I get is during weekday drop-offs to school). Grab yours for $59 at Nordstrom.

