Grimes Shared a Rare Photo of Her Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Singer and producer Grimes may be on a personal journey towards post-humanism (with or without surgically enhancing her ears), but she's also just a mom that's very happy to share photos of her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. In a tweet, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) posted a photo of Exa crawling over a book and wearing a bow in her hair. Grimes shares Exa and a son, X Æ A-12, with Elon Musk, who has 10 children in total.

"My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche — what a queen,” Grimes wrote alongside the photo. In a subsequent tweet, she added, "She loves Boris Brejcha omg she’s so hardcore haha."

It's a far cry from more common baby books like Llama Llama Red Pajama and Room On the Broom, but it's also not that surprising that Grimes would have copies of Neitzche within arm's length of a toddler.

Grimes went on to share that Exa enjoys Doja Cat and has already been exposed to Shakespeare (one of the kiddo's nicknames is Princess Puck). Grimes and Musk welcomed Exa last fall via surrogate and not a single person was surprised when the new baby had a less-than-conventional name.



"Her full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk," she told Vanity Fair of choosing a name back in March. "Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"