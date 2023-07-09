Greta Gerwig Finally Wore Pink to the 'Barbie' Premiere

This Barbie loves a monochrome moment.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 @ 09:59PM
Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Valentino
Photo:

Getty Images

Despite being one of the main driving forces behind the world's current Barbiecore craze (and obsession with all things pink), Greta Gerwig has mostly forgone wearing any magenta hues throughout the press tour of her highly anticipated film Barbie (which hits theaters July 21) — until now.

On Sunday evening, Gerwig arrived at the star-studded Los Angeles Barbie premiere wearing head-to-toe Valentino pink (AKA the pink of all pinks). For the occasion, the director wore a bubblegum blouse with a pussy-bow neckline (minus the bow) that she looped only once to let the rest of the fabric fall down her midsection. The top was tucked into a matching floor-length skirt that allowed her matching pointy-toe studded pumps to peek out from under the hem, and she added a coordinating blazer that rested on top of her shoulders.

Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Valentino

Getty Images

Gerwig accessorized with a (you guessed it) pink Valentino baguette bag and diamond chandelier earrings. Her blonde lob was styled in effortless, middle-parted waves, and her simple glam aptly included rosy cheeks and a subtle pink lip.

At other stops along the press tour, Gerwig opted for a much more subdued color palette of grays, beiges, and blacks. During a photo call last month, Gerwig wore a tan oversized Prada sweater styled with a beige pleated shin-length skirt and black pointy-toe slides. In contrast, Margot Robbie showed up to the same event in another spot-on recreation of one of the iconic doll's looks.

Greta Gerwig 'Barbie' Press

Getty Images

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Gerwig opened up about writing what could easily be considered the movie of the year — and the pressures that come along with being tasked to do so.

“It’s not like a superhero, who already has a story," she explained. "It felt very much like it was going to be an adaptation. Except what we were adapting is a doll – an icon of the 20th century. It felt complicated enough, sticky enough, strange enough, that maybe there could be something interesting there to be discovered.” 

Once the script was written, Gerwig knew she had to be the one to direct it. “I kind of had two thoughts: I love this and I can’t bear it if anyone else makes it. And: they’ll never let us make this movie," she said.

Related Articles
dua lipa 'barbie' premiere
Dua Lipa's Totally See-Through Bedazzled Gown (and Crystal-Covered Thong) Has Us Gasping for Air
alexandra shipp barbie premiere
Alexandra Shipp's 'Barbie' Premiere Gown Showed Off Her Glitzy Black Bra
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny Bandeau Bikini and a Belly Chain
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Wore a Patterned Pucci Minidress to Pay Homage to the Highest Selling Barbie of All Time
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Hailey Bieber
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Wear This Summer Shirt Trend You Can Get Starting at $4
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Went Full-On '90s Barbie in a Pink Corseted Mesh Minidress and Chain Belt
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Gabriela Hearst at LycÃ©e FranÃ§ais de New York Gala 2023 Leading with Purpose
Chloé Has Officially Confirmed Gabriela Hearst's Departure
Kaia Gerber Valentino Paris Show
Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP