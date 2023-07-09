Greta Gerwig Finally Wore Pink to the 'Barbie' Premiere

Despite being one of the main driving forces behind the world's current Barbiecore craze (and obsession with all things pink), Greta Gerwig has mostly forgone wearing any magenta hues throughout the press tour of her highly anticipated film Barbie (which hits theaters July 21) — until now.

On Sunday evening, Gerwig arrived at the star-studded Los Angeles Barbie premiere wearing head-to-toe Valentino pink (AKA the pink of all pinks). For the occasion, the director wore a bubblegum blouse with a pussy-bow neckline (minus the bow) that she looped only once to let the rest of the fabric fall down her midsection. The top was tucked into a matching floor-length skirt that allowed her matching pointy-toe studded pumps to peek out from under the hem, and she added a coordinating blazer that rested on top of her shoulders.

Getty Images

Gerwig accessorized with a (you guessed it) pink Valentino baguette bag and diamond chandelier earrings. Her blonde lob was styled in effortless, middle-parted waves, and her simple glam aptly included rosy cheeks and a subtle pink lip.

At other stops along the press tour, Gerwig opted for a much more subdued color palette of grays, beiges, and blacks. During a photo call last month, Gerwig wore a tan oversized Prada sweater styled with a beige pleated shin-length skirt and black pointy-toe slides. In contrast, Margot Robbie showed up to the same event in another spot-on recreation of one of the iconic doll's looks.

Getty Images

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Gerwig opened up about writing what could easily be considered the movie of the year — and the pressures that come along with being tasked to do so.

“It’s not like a superhero, who already has a story," she explained. "It felt very much like it was going to be an adaptation. Except what we were adapting is a doll – an icon of the 20th century. It felt complicated enough, sticky enough, strange enough, that maybe there could be something interesting there to be discovered.”

Once the script was written, Gerwig knew she had to be the one to direct it. “I kind of had two thoughts: I love this and I can’t bear it if anyone else makes it. And: they’ll never let us make this movie," she said.

