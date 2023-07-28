This Genius Wardrobe Staple Was the Unsung Hero of the Barbie Movie

But, you probably missed it.

By Eva Thomas
Published on July 28, 2023

It’s basically impossible to escape anything Barbie right now, but honestly, I’m okay with that. I’m one of the few who has not seen the hit film just yet (I know, I know, I waited too long and all of the seats in the movie theater near me were sold out!), but that doesn’t mean I haven’t kept up with all the spoilers (ugh!), the powerful themes behind the movie, and, of course, the stellar Barbie fashion. But, there’s one unsung wardrobe staple you probably missed — and that’s because it didn’t actually make its debut on-screen.

It’s okay, though, because I’m here to tell you all about it. The closet essential in question wasn’t worn by any of the Barbie actresses, and no, not by the Kens, either. This one was actually worn by the mastermind director behind the feature film, Greta Gerwig, and trust me, you need to scoop it up ASAP.

Gerwig can be seen in various behind-the-scenes pictures wearing the Pistola Grover Short-Sleeve Field Suit, a short-sleeve jumpsuit with ample pockets and a super relaxing silhouette that makes it ideal for all-day wear — no matter what you’re doing. I mean, not only is this piece good enough to wear while doing all the maneuvering a director has to do, but it’s still totally in line with the ever-trending Barbiecore movement, but with a slightly more utilitarian touch. The best-selling one-piece also features a button-front closure that allows for easy wear, plus button straps at the waist that give you the freedom to wear it loose or more cinched in. We love options!

Pistola Grover Short Sleeve Field Suit

Pistola

I’m a huge fan of jumpsuits because they truly are a one-and-done outfit. All you have to do is throw it on and you can head out the door in two minutes flat. Of course, the time goes up if you want to zhuzh it up a little with accessories, but the base of the look is complete with very minimal effort. Plus, it’s extremely versatile, which means you can take it from day to night with ease. Simply slip into sneakers when you’re running errands, and swap the kicks for high heels for a night on the town.

The bottom line is this: It’s a genius staple you’ll wear in the summer, fall, winter, and spring. So snag it now, and maybe wear it to see Barbie? I plan on doing just that.

