This New Tinted Brow Growth Serum From a Brand Brooke Shields "Highly Recommends" Fills in My Sparse Spots

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on January 12, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Brooke Shields in the ‘90s will forever be the image my brain conjures when I think of good eyebrows. As such, Grande Cosmetics has been permanently lodged somewhere in there, too, after she once said she “highly recommends” a product from the brand — the lash growth serum she uses on her brows, to be exact. 

Despite all of the praise, I have never tried the brand’s brow serum because it adds another step to my routine; I am lazy, so I always go for a brow tint instead. Recently, I have been using a serum and tint, and it’s not because I’ve outgrown being a sloth — it’s because the newly launched 2-in-1 GrandeBrow Tinted Brow Gel and Brow Enhancing Serum is worth the extra effort. 

GrandeBrow Tinted Serum comes in four shades, and I use the darkest, ’dark.’ Although it’s a deep, almost brown-black, it does not make me look like Groucho Marx. The color goes on softly and lightly, so I brush it on in small strokes until I’ve arrived at my desired level of pigmentation. Even so, my brows are relatively thick, but not dense, yet GrandeBrow Tint camouflages that patchiness. It also holds nicely, keeping my brows arched and in shape, which makes my face look more sculpted and snatched. 

GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum

Sephora

Shop now: $26–$38 (Originally $38); sephora.com and amazon.com

As for hair growth, I’ve been using this for less than two weeks so I cannot speak to that aspect in all honesty. But according to a representative from Grande Cosmetics, this uses the same formula and  potency as the original GrandeBrow Serum, which has over 2,000 five-star ratings and reviews across Amazon and Sephora.

The formula for both the tinted and original GrandeBrow versions includes castor oil, beetroot extract, and vitamin E. It’s an antioxidant and multivitamin-rich formula that improves strand health, provides nutrients, moisturizes hair, and makes brows look thicker and darker in six to eight weeks. 

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

A 68-year-old reviewer of the original growth formula turned to GrandeBrow after having to frequently dye their “sparse and light” brows. Following a month of use, “not only do I have much thicker brows, but they are a lot darker,” said the shopper. They look like when I used to color them.”

GrandeBrow Tinted Brow Gel and Brow Enhancing Serum will give you all of the rave-worthy benefits of the original product while providing immediate cosmetic relief. Lastly, for reasons I don’t care to understand (never look a gift horse in the mouth), the tinted GrandeBrow is nearly half the price of the original serum-only version. Head to Sephora and Amazon to shop GrandeBrow’s new haircare makeup hybrid, starting at $26.

