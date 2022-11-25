Shoppers Say This Famous Growth Serum Makes Lashes “Longer and Thicker Than Ever” — and It’s 30% Off

Like smooth skin and lusciously-thick hair, maintaining rave worthy eyelashes requires a little maintenance. Those of us who weren’t blessed with a naturally full and fluttery set of lashes know the struggle of constantly lifting, curling, and coating them with mascara. Unfortunately, it’s those lash-enhancing practices (as well as other factors like stress and trichotillomania) that cause the delicate hairs to fall out. Instead of relying on temporary solutions to plump up your lash line, you may want to consider a growth treatment, like the now 30 percent off Grande Lash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

Even before this formula went viral on TikTok, Grande Cosmetics was celebrated by shoppers for its super-effective growth serums, and even gained the approval of the bushy-brow queen, Brooke Shields. This particular serum utilizes hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturizing glycerin to restore strength to brittle hairs. However, the hero ingredient in this product is vitamin E, an antioxidant that combats free radicals, thus promoting hair growth. The result? Longer, thicker lashes within just a few weeks, according to shoppers.

Ulta

“My lashes are noticeably longer,” wrote one reviewer, adding that they look “crazy long” with the addition of mascara. Another fan in their late 60s who “never had great lashes” raved that they now look like they always have “falsies” on. “[My lash tech] was blown away by the length,” they noted. A third shopper called it a “holy grail” after struggling to heal their broken hairs from extension damage. “My lashes are back and longer and thicker than ever before,” they wrote.

Considering some shoppers swear this serum made their lashes too long (wish I could relate), I’d say this famous formula is worth a try. Black Friday only comes once a year, so be sure to snag a tube ASAP while it’s still just $25.