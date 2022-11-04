Beauty Hair Haircare This “Life-Changing” Lash and Brow Growth Serum Kit Is Over 50% Off for Just a Few More Days Get the editor- and celebrity-approved bundle while it’s double discounted. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Sephora/ InStyle I am surprisingly late to the game, especially for a beauty editor, but wow are brow and lash serums life-changing. I spent my entire life resigned to having short and stumpy lashes that mascara improved only marginally. When I finally stuck to a lash serum routine, I was taken aback by how long and fluttery my eyelashes were in mere weeks. While there are quite a few products on the market that claim to boost brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics is an obvious choice thanks to its celebrity-, shopper-, and editor-loved products. Buying anything from the brand is always a great idea, but now is especially a good time to try a new item or re-up your stock thanks to a cost-cutting bundle. The First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set includes four products: a full-size and mini GrandeLash Enhancing Serum, travel-size GrandeBrow Enhancing Serum, and mini GrandeLiner serum-infused liquid eyeliner. If you were to buy all of these products individually, it would cost you $149, but all four are just $69 in this kit. And if you’re a Sephora VIB member of any level, you can get it further discounted by 10 to 20 percent (depending on your membership tier) until November 7. Sephora Shop now: $69; sephora.com Let’s start with what I consider to be the star of the show, GrandeLash Serum. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora (not to mention over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) with one 56-year-old shopper writing that it works so well, “[they] no longer wear mascara.” Another enthusiastic shopper wrote, “My lashes got so long, they hit my eyebrows.” The Brooke Shields-Approved GrandeBrow Serum is equally effective. One shopper who previously had “stick-thin brows” wrote that not only do they “see a big difference in [their] brows,” but “so does [their] brow specialist.” One reviewer said, “Shaving my brows made them impossible to grow out,” but thanks to the tremendous growth from this serum, they will be using this “life-changing” product forever. Lastly, there’s the serum-infused eyeliner, a genius two-in-one, especially for those who won’t be seen without a cat eye. It combines the previously mentioned shopper-loved growth serum with a jet-black pigmented ink that shoppers say “stays on all day and does not smudge for me even in 100-degree weather.” Head to Sephora to shop the incredibly priced First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set while it’s still double-discounted. Shop More Editor-Approved Beauty and Fashion Picks: I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are 5 Things Worth Splurging on During Sephora's Holiday Sale This Cropped Puffer Jacket Is So Stylish, Comfortable, and Warm, It Might Be Amazon’s Next “It” Coat This Soothing Serum Calmed My Painfully Over-Exfoliated, Inflamed Skin Overnight