This “Life-Changing” Lash and Brow Growth Serum Kit Is Over 50% Off for Just a Few More Days

Published on November 4, 2022

The lash and brow serums shoppers say give "unbelievable" results are over 50% off in this bundle
I am surprisingly late to the game, especially for a beauty editor, but wow are brow and lash serums life-changing. I spent my entire life resigned to having short and stumpy lashes that mascara improved only marginally. When I finally stuck to a lash serum routine, I was taken aback by how long and fluttery my eyelashes were in mere weeks. While there are quite a few products on the market that claim to boost brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics is an obvious choice thanks to its celebrity-, shopper-, and editor-loved products. 

Buying anything from the brand is always a great idea, but now is especially a good time to try a new item or re-up your stock thanks to a cost-cutting bundle. The First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set includes four products: a full-size and mini GrandeLash Enhancing Serum, travel-size GrandeBrow Enhancing Serum, and mini GrandeLiner serum-infused liquid eyeliner. If you were to buy all of these products individually, it would cost you $149, but all four are just $69 in this kit. And if you’re a Sephora VIB member of any level, you can get it further discounted by 10 to 20 percent (depending on your membership tier) until November 7

Grande Cosmetics First Class Beauty

Sephora

Shop now: $69; sephora.com

Let’s start with what I consider to be the star of the show, GrandeLash Serum. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora (not to mention over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) with one 56-year-old shopper writing that it works so well, “[they] no longer wear mascara.” Another enthusiastic shopper wrote, “My lashes got so long, they hit my eyebrows.” 

The Brooke Shields-Approved GrandeBrow Serum is equally effective. One shopper who previously had “stick-thin brows” wrote that not only do they “see a big difference in [their] brows,” but “so does [their] brow specialist.” One reviewer said, “Shaving my brows made them impossible to grow out,” but thanks to the tremendous growth from this serum, they will be using this “life-changing” product forever. 

Lastly, there’s the serum-infused eyeliner, a genius two-in-one, especially for those who won’t be seen without a cat eye. It combines the previously mentioned shopper-loved growth serum with a jet-black pigmented ink that shoppers say “stays on all day and does not smudge for me even in 100-degree weather.” 

Head to Sephora to shop the incredibly priced First Class Beauty Lash and Brow Set while it’s still double-discounted. 

