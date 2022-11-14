The Brand Behind This Famous Growth Serum Makes a 2-in-1 Curling Mascara That Thickens Lashes Over Time

There’s no stopping Grande Cosmetics, a celeb-approved beauty brand with a roster of highly effective lash- and brow-growth products. The Grande Lash Enhancing Serum has been hailed as a “magic” product that prompted one 76-year-old shopper to “throw [their false eyelashes] away,” while the brand’s other hero product, the Grande Brow Enhancing Serum, is just as popular among users who swear by the vitamin-, antioxidant-, and amino acid-filled formula for fuller and healthier eyebrows. 

If you’re already a fan of the brand’s hair-growth serums, there’s another Grande Cosmetics product to add to your beauty arsenal: The GrandeFanatic Fanning and Curling Mascara is a game-changer for anyone looking for long, beautiful eyelashes. Like a typical mascara, GrandeFanatic separates and curls the lashes, creating a fuller, more dramatic look. But the formula incorporates Widelash, a biotin peptide that prevents lash fallout and makes eyelashes appear “longer, fuller, and stronger,” per a shopper. Along with it, vitamin B5 seals in moisture, which protects lashes from breakage. So each time you swipe on a coat of GrandeFanatic, you’re boosting the overall health and length of your lashes. A true win-win scenario.  

GrandeFANATIC Fanning & Curling Mascara

Grande Cosmetics

Shop now: $25; macys.com

You won’t experience any smudging, flaking, or clumping while wearing the product. The technology behind Grande Cosmetics’ Fanning and Curling Mascara addresses those concerns head-on, and several users attest to that claim. “I can wear it for hours and not get smudges,” said one, while another added that the mascara “stays on all day and keeps [its] curl.”

As with most hair growth serums, you’ll only see the full results upon regular application. Grande Cosmetics recommends 28 days of use in order to see a difference, although exact timelines can vary by person. According to reviewers, the wait is worth it. One deemed it “the best mascara [they’d] ever tried” and said they’ll “never buy any other mascara again.” 

Pick up Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeFanatic Fanning and Curling Mascara to start your lashes on a lengthy journey, and while you’re at it, grab the brand’s GrandeLash Enhancing Serum to speed up the process at night. 

