This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair

Reviewers saw results after just three weeks.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
Getty Images.

Anyone who’s attempted to thicken their hair knows the struggle of finding an effective product. Primarily, this challenge stems from the unfortunate reality that hair loss can be caused by so many factors, not to mention strands are much more delicate than most realize. As trichologist Penny James previously explained to InStyle, “Our hair is the tiniest organ in our body; it is very complex. Our hair is a fiber that needs to be nourished and taken care of,” adding, “Keeping a healthy environment for hair to grow is key.”

Every hair on our body is susceptible to damage, including the small, fragile ones that make up our lashes and brows. For this reason, you’ve almost certainly heard of Grande Cosmetics’ Grande Lash-MD and Grande Brow serums, which blew up on TikTok for giving users noticeable length and fullness in a matter of weeks. Consequently, it’s no surprise that the brand has also entered into the complex world of scalp care and hair regrowth with the GrandeHair Hair Enhancing Serum. In addition to haircare heroes like castor oil, which soothes and strengthens follicles, and glycerin, which draws moisture to the strands, the formula features peptides, a buzzy ingredient that hydrates and fortifies hair in defense against free radical damage.

GrandeHAIR | Hair Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics

Shop now: $95; sephora.com

While no growth product is a true “miracle,” shoppers agree that this serum lives up to its promises. “I've only been using this for about three weeks but I feel like the hair around my temples has more baby hairs, and I'm definitely not losing as much hair in the shower,” wrote one reviewer, adding that the serum is easy to apply and doesn’t leave their curls oily. Another fan raved that it “works wonders'' on their receding hairline. “Now I can wear a pulled-back ponytail with confidence,” they added. A third simply declared the formula is “a life saver” for thinning hair.

Whether or not you’re already a Grande Cosmetics fan, this nourishing treatment is worth a try. Shop it on the brand’s site for $95.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Ugg Soft Intimates Launch
Ugg's New Collection of Cozy Bralettes, Leggings, and T-Shirts Is Here, and It'll Probably Sell Out Soon
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Related Articles
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Rapidlash
Strangers Stopped to Ask Me If I'd Had Lash Extensions After Using This Under-the-Radar Growth Serum
This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Donât Even Need a Hairbrush
This Leave-In Conditioner Makes My Long, Thick Hair So Soft, I Don’t Even Need a Hairbrush
All the New Fillers You Need to Know About, and the Ones Launching Soon
All the New Fillers You Need to Know About, and What’s Launching Soon
This Procedure is The Sure-Fire Way to Get Your Brows Back â Especially if You Plucked Them to Death
This Procedure is The Sure-Fire Way to Get Your Brows Back — Especially if You Plucked Them to Death
This Newly Released Hair Growth Serum Has Already Received Rave Reviews From Shoppers Who Say It "Actually Works"
Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum "Actually Works" — and It’s Already a No. 1 New Release on Amazon
This Strengthening Shampoo That Makes âThin Hair Noticeably Thickerâ Is on Rare Sale
This French Pharmacy Brand's Strengthening Shampoo Makes Hair “Noticeably Thicker,” and It’s 25% Off
moisturizing shampoos
7 Hair Subscription Boxes That'll Give Your Tresses a Much-Needed Boost
The Shampoo You Need to Really Save Your Hair From Hard Water Damage
You Need This Shampoo to Save Your Hair From Hard Water Damage
shoppers with fine, thin hair are "in shock" after trying this on-sale volumizing shampoo
Shoppers With Fine, Thin Hair Are “in Shock” After Trying This On-Sale Volumizing Shampoo
The Internet-Famous Hair Tool Behind So Many Celebrity Award Show Looks Is Finally Back in Stock
Dyson's TikTok-Famous Hair Tool With 3.6 Billion Views Is Finally Back in Stock
Shoppers Say Makes This Strengthening Shampoo Makes Their Hair âFullerâ and âBouncierâ
Shoppers Keep Coming Back to This Gentle Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair “Softer and Fuller”
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller
I tried the new growth serum infused brow tint from the brand brooke shields "highly recommends"
This New Tinted Brow Growth Serum From a Brand Brooke Shields “Highly Recommends” Fills in My Sparse Spots
Lather CPC - Shoppers Are Loving Their Softer and "Fuller" Hair Thanks to ThisÂ Foaming Scalp ScrubÂ 
Shoppers Say Their Thin Hair Is "Soft and Fuller" After Using This Volumizing Scalp Scrub
DpHue Hair Gloss Review
This Hair Gloss Cuts Down Brassiness and Keeps My Strands Looking Fresh Without a Salon Visit