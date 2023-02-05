All the Best Beauty Products From the 2023 Grammy Awards Celebrity Looks

Including the perfect $8 red lipstick and a buzzy new blush wand.

By
Eva Thomas
Updated on February 5, 2023 @ 08:23PM

lizzo at the grammys
Photo:

Getty Images

Do you hear that sound? It’s the official kickoff of the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet that’s all about celebrating the best in music — and though it’s just starting, celebrities are pulling out all the stops with their looks. At the 65th annual Grammys tonight, we can expect some out-there style and beauty moments compared to other award shows. And this year is already delivering everything we’d hoped for (and more).

Big names like Doja Cat, Lizzo, and more are set to take the stage this evening, and their beauty looks have already set the tone for a stellar evening of music (duh!) and, well, makeup and hair moments that are certain to offer whatever inspiration you’re looking for. Red eyeshadow and poppy crimson cheeks to match? I didn’t know I needed it until I saw Lizzo rocking it. 

Below, you’ll find the best beauty looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards, plus the exact products used to achieve them all — including the new Charlotte Tilbury wand used on Lizzo and the pro-approved hair dryer behind Doja Cat’s sleek ‘do.

Lizzo 

lizzo at the grammys

Getty Images

It’s about damn time… that we hear it for Lizzo’s #fire Grammys 2023 ensemble. The singer walked the red carpet in a red floral-embroidered cape, a crystal-embellished corset, and a coordinating full-length skirt. But where her evening attire really shined (aside from those glistening crystals, of course) was from the neck up. 

The singer’s makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, went for a red-hot look, applying crimson-hued shadow and red-tinted cheeks with  the new Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand, and big, wispy eyelashes from Velour Lashes that could blow anyone away.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Shop now: $42; sephora.com

Velour Magnetic Effortless Lashes
Shop now: $28; sephora.com

Doja Cat

doja cat

Getty Images

Doja Cat stunned at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a latex Atelier Versace gown with matching gloves, but her beauty look was certainly one for the books, too. Ultra-sleek, shiny hair was the name of the game, and hairstylist Jared “JStayReady” Henderson used a slew of GHD hair tools, including the Helios 1875w Advanced Professional Hair Dryer and a flatiron to achieve her frizz-free pixie. The finishing touch to ensure all-night hold? Ghostbond XL Hair Adhesive that you can find on Amazon for $20.

Ghd Helios 1875w Advanced Professional Hair Dryer
Shop now: $279; amazon.com

Ghostbond XL Hair Replacement Adhesive 
Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Kelsea Ballerini

kelsea ballerini

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

If you were having a dreary day, Kelsea Ballerini’s bright-yellow Grammys dress is certain to be the sunny boost you need to get you out of the winter blues. But what’s even more intriguing is the juxtaposition between her lemon-yellow maxi and her smokey eye that makeup artist Kelsey Fisher achieved with a slew of Covergirl products — including the Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow palette that comes in a range of shades, plus this $8 red lipstick that’ll add the perfect pop of color to any look.

Covergirl Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow
Shop now: $14; ulta.com

Covergirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick in Burnt Red Pepper
Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Kacey Musgraves 

Kacey Musgraves Getty

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves showed up on the 2023 Grammys red carpet wearing a pink bodysuit and a feathered cape to match. Her textured attire was completed by an ultra-sleek hairdo that celebrity hairstylist Giovanni Delgado achieved with a slew of T3 hair tools including this $35 ceramic round brush and the small-but-mighty T3 Afar Hair Dryer. For styling, Delgado tapped Unite haircare products like the 7Second Blowout Cream and the 7Second Leave-In Conditioner.

T3 Afar Lightweight Travel-Size Hair Dryer
Shop now: $180; amazon.com

T3 Volume Round Hair Brush Ceramic-Coated Barrel Vented Round Brush 
Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Unite Hair 7Seconds Blowout Crème
Shop now: $30; amazon.com

UNITE Hair 7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Grammys

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Bebe Rexha is serving major lewks at the Grammys. She’s channeling a ‘70s Barbie in a plunging baby pink gown, plus perfectly bouncy blonde locks that are giving Farrah Fawcett  — a fitting source of inspiration, seeing as the singer recently teased a new '70s-inspired single. Hairstylist to the stars Cesar Deleon Ramirez used a range of Unite products to boost volume and shine on Rexha’s waves, including a dry shampoo and the Blow and Set Lotion

Wavy locks and Barbie-pink dress aside, it’s hard not to notice her perfectly shaped brows and wispy lashes that were achieved thanks to a pair of foolproof tools from Tweezerman: the $8 Shaping Spiral Brow and Lash Brush and the Classic Eyelash Curler

Unite Hair U:DRY Clear, Invisible Dry Shampoo
Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Unite Hair TEXTURIZA Spray - Dry Finishing Texturizer
Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Unite Hair Blow and Set Lotion
Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Tweezerman Shaping Spiral Brow & Lash Brush
Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler
Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Tweezerman Rose Gold Petite Point and Slant Tweezer Set with Travel Case
Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vibrant, smooth hair was the name of the game at the Grammys — see Doja Cat’s pixie for proof — but few tresses shined as much as Brandie Carlile’s. And it was thanks to the product used to prep her locks pre-red carpet, Madison Reed’s Color Reviving Gloss, which gives the ultimate refresh by adding a glossy shine and sleek finish.

Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss
Shop now: $27; amazon.com

