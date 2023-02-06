From Backless Dresses to Super-Long Trains, See Your Favorite Grammys Looks From Behind

It's safe to say that everyone broke out their best dresses (and jumpsuits and skirt sets) for the 2023 Grammys. But as much as we enjoyed viewing those super sexy designs from the front, part of us wanted the full 360. After all, there were backless details and trains aplenty, and without seeing these outfits from behind, we're only getting half the picture.

So, we dug up some shots from alternative angles, showcasing the best Grammys dresses from the back. Whether you're hoping to get a better look at Mary J. Blige's metallic cutouts or Cardi B's spikey fringed stage look, you'll find it all, ahead.

Kelsea Ballerini

Getty Images

Aside from a cool sternum cutout, the singer's bright yellow Prabal Gurung dress included a cape that floated behind her as she walked the red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Now in her Midnights era, Swift wore a custom sparkly navy blue set by Roberto Cavalli. Although her crop top stole the spotlight at first, once the singer turned the corner, we got to view the skirt's stunning train, too.

Camila Cabello

Getty Images

While at first glance it looked like Cabello was wearing an elaborate PatBO bra to the Grammys, from the back the look was proven to be a dress, complete with crisscross details.

Bebe Rexha

Getty Images

With such a Marilyn Monroe-like look, we half expected Rexha to start singing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." But while the original gown from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes included a bow in the back, Rexha's updated Moschino version had a more subtle, ruched train.

Anitta

Getty Images

We labeled Anitta's vintage Atelier Versace gown as "goth bride" and there's no doubt this elaborate design would look stunning making its way down the aisle.

Mary J. Blige

Getty Images

Mary J. Blige's metallic gown from The Blonds included two hip cutouts, so naturally, she needed to show off the look from every angle. As she turned to the side, we got an even better look at the too-cool details, including the coordinating belt and the slouchy boots the singer wore with it.



Doja Cat

Getty Images

Doja Cat didn't hold back when it came to her 2023 Grammys look. She arrived on the red carpet in a latex Atelier Versace gown, complete with a long train and a thick, twisted strap that was only visible from the back.

Paris Hilton

Getty Images

The new mom showed up ready to wow in a sparkly cutout dress by Celine. As Paris posed on the carpet, she made sure to show off those crisscross details in the back, which helped make the look even more statement-making.

Cardi B

Getty Images

Before taking the stage to present Best Rap Album, Cardi B swapped her blue couture gown for a silver Paco Rabanne dress. We have no idea if she sat down in this look, but we have a feeling that the spikey fringe details wouldn't have made it easy.

Harry Styles

Getty Images

There's no doubt that Styles's multicolored Swarovski overalls will go down in history as a memorable Grammys outfit. And, if you're wondering whether the one-piece scooped as low in the back as it did in the front, the answer is yes.

Megan Fox

Getty Images

The actress arrived at the Grammys dressed in an ornate white gown from Zuhair Murad. As she chatted with Machine Gun Kelly, we got a closer look at the design, which included a corset that was sheer enough to see her rib tattoo.

Jasmine Sanders

Getty Images

The model and fashion influencer backed up our claim that blue is the new pink by wearing this backless blue gown from Jean-Louis Sabaji to the show.