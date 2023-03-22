The Best-Selling Eye Patches Used by Jessica Alba and 7,600 Amazon Shoppers Make Me Look So Well-Rested

They improve my puffy eyes and dark circles in 20 minutes.

By
Hollie McLaughlin-Martin
Hollie McLaughlin-Martin is an associate producer and freelance beauty writer based in Los Angeles. As an associate tradeout producer, she has worked with hundreds of brands to form integration partnerships for CBS and Netflix programming since 2018. Check her out on Instagram: @hmmartin1102
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 11:00PM

I’m very particular about what skincare products I use, and for good reason; my skin is sensitive, dry, and acne-prone. When I went in search of an eye product to improve the look of my under-eyes, I wanted something that is gentle on my skin with safe ingredients — which is where Grace and Stella’s eye masks come in

The name of Grace and Stella eye patches — Energy Drink — says it all. The hydrogel patches give my under-eyes a boost of hydration, making it look as if I got eight hours of sleep the night before. Jam-packed with ingredients that help soothe puffy eyes, reduce fine lines, and brighten dark circles, like plant-based collagen, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, vitamin C, my dry skin soaks up the eye masks’ serum. All of these ingredients have hydrating properties, which is a must when it comes to soothing and improving the look of your under-eyes. Whether I’m battling exhaustion or am having a particularly bad dry skin day, the patches have quickly become my go-to product to improve the look of puffy eyes and dark circles in just 20 minutes.

The eye patches aren’t just a hit with me — they have more than 7,700 five-star ratings on Amazon (making them a top three best-seller on the site), and are used by Jessica Alba, too. Alba has featured the patches more than once on Instagram, including a cute post featuring her daughters in 2020, as well as in an Instagram Live in 2019. “I get a lot of allergic reactions and have very sensitive skin,” Alba shared. “I’ve been using these eye masks, and they work very nicely.” 

In addition to how well they work, the Grace and Stella eye masks were love at first application. I’ve lost count of the number of eye masks I’ve battled to keep firmly in place under my eyes. Many eye masks on the market are oversaturated with serum, which make them slip and slide across my face as I go about my morning routine, but the Energy Drink patches stay in place. To top things off, these collagen-filled hydrogel eye masks have a jelly-like texture. Upon application, you can feel its cooling effect that calms and smooths puffy eyes. (To enhance this cooling effect, I store the product in a skincare fridge.) 

Amazon shoppers agree that the eye masks make a “huge difference” for their under-eyes. “When looking for products I look for fragrance-free, without breaking the bank. These gold under-eye masks fit the bill,” one shopper wrote. “They don't irritate, they hydrate, there's no fragrance, the price point is good AND they are of a slightly thicker gel pad so I can actually use them in the AM.” Another customer raved that the patches leave them looking “glowy and moisturized” and noted that “they don't burn.”  

Grace and Stella’s Energy Drink eye masks have become a staple in my beauty routine thanks to how well they’ve helped soften the fine lines under my eyes, eliminated dark circles, and helped me kiss puffy eyes goodbye. Snag the patches on sale for $22 at Amazon to experience the results for yourself.

