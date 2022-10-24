Jane Fonda Is Bringing the "Grace and Frankie" Team Together for the Best Reason

For just one night, the cast of Netflix's hit show Grace and Frankie will be coming together to help raise money for the Jane Fonda Climate PAC. Fonda, along with her fellow cast members, will host other celebrities and politicians as they bring awareness to climate change before the 2022 midterm elections. The timing couldn't be better as the elections on November 8 are a chance to bring climate change to the forefront of the political conversation.

“I am thrilled that so many of my colleagues and friends share my commitment to doing all we can to elect politicians who will act on climate issues,” Fonda said. “This special live reunion demonstrates that we can take tangible action toward mitigating the harm of the climate crisis AND have fun while doing so.”

“I have long stood against the government’s inaction on the climate crisis,” co-star Lily Tomlin added. “Our fantastic event will raise funds for climate champions running for office across the United States. Every dollar will make a huge difference in our fight against climate change.”

Fonda shared the announcement on Twitter, writing "Reunited and it feels so good! The Grace & Frankie family is back together for a special live reunion on October 28th at 8PM ET/5PM PT to elect #ClimateChampions with the @janeclimatepac" as the show's cast voiced their excitement for the big show.

Politicians set to appear include Aramis Ayala, who is running for Florida Attorney General; Dana Nessel, who is hoping to keep her position as Michigan Attorney General; and Lindsey Horvath and Fatima Iqbal-Zubair, who are running in the state of California. Others include individuals from Texas and New Mexico. Fonda is no stranger to political involvement, having been a major player in Fire Drill Fridays, which took place in Washington, D.C., back in 2020 — and are set to come back soon.



Fans can go to www.graceandfrankiereunion.com to sign up for the virtual reunion. Tickets start at $22 and fund will benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

