Goth Bride Was the Unofficial Dress Code for the 2023 Grammys Between the veils, trains, and all-black color schemes, some of the best looks of the night were fit for the aisle. In 2023, it's safe to say there's no such thing as wedding season. It seems like everywhere we turn, someone, somewhere, is getting ready to say, "I do." And while there may have been no actual nuptials at this year's Grammy Awards, many artists opted to dress the part. With a twist, of course. While we've seen our fair share of wedding-like dresses on the red carpet, goth bride seemed to be the unofficial dress code for music's biggest night. There were body-hugging black gowns with super-long trains, coordinating opera gloves, and even full veils. It's possible celebrity stylists were feeling inspired by the most romantic month of the year, thinking about Valentine's Day coming up on the 14th. Either way, we've certainly fallen in love with these Grammys looks ahead. Maren Morris in Off-White Getty Images Between the sheer, dark metallic material and the plunging neckline, Morris's Grammys dress would no doubt be perfect for a fun Vegas wedding. Anitta in Atelier Versace Getty Images The singer tagged LILY et Cie when she posted the look to Instagram since this 2003 Atelier Versace design was sourced from the vintage clothing store. "The very point of this limited collection by Versace was to create impossibly, unimaginably beautiful clothing that is the equivalent of putting an astronaut on the moon," the account captioned a photo of Anitta in the gown, which included a long train. "From the incredible finishes and meticulous hand embroidery, every aspect was a declaration by Versace." Kim Petras in Vintage Victor Costa Getty Images While this poufy red dress wouldn't be out of place at any celebratory event, the veil took it to the next level and made it feel bridal (and kind of Beetlejuice). The singer coordinated with Sam Smith and the rest of their entourage, making a statement as soon as they stepped onto the Grammys red carpet. Doja Cat in Versace Getty Images The singer's form-fitting latex gown would be a rock star bride's dream. Not only do we love the shiny material and train that spreads out around her, but the coordinating opera gloves made it feel extra glam. H.E.R. in Bach Mai Getty Images The peplum dress is clearly on-the-rise again, and while H.E.R.'s Bach Mai option felt super sleek and sophisticated, she spiced it up for the night by adding her signature round glasses and a choker necklace.