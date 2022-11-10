The New 'Gossip Girl' Trailer Heralds the Return of Georgina Sparks

When the first season of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot aired, many fans noticed the glaring lack of cast members from the show's original run — and season 2 is set to change that. In a brand-new full-length trailer released today, a very important blast from the past makes herself known: Georgina Sparks. Michelle Trachtenberg is back and ready to cause trouble if the new clip is any indication.

While the news of her casting broke in Oct., the new trailer is the first look at her in action. When HBO teased her return and shared the show's premiere date of Dec. 2, it also offered up some insight into what was going to happen with the inclusion of such a memorable character.

HBO Max

“She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get,” the network teased. “It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.”

Milo, Sparks's son, was introduced in the reboot's first season. Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, and Grace Duah are all set to return for season 2 and Trachtenberg will have a guest-starring role.



Showrunner Jonathan Safran described Georgina as "an anarchist" that brought a unique kind of energy to Gossip Girl — and he's excited to have her back.

“What she brought to the original series was anarchy,” Safran said of Georgina's return. “She’s an anarchist. She’ll just do anything and just for any reason she decides. So, we brought that energy to the first show, and then we brought that energy back to this one. She’s the same, and that’s what I think is so fun, that Michelle is older, we’re all older, Georgina is older yet has the exact same energy. She’s out of time.”

