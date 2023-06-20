I Spent 3 Months in France, and This Is the Only American Skincare Product I Couldn't Go Without

No French pharmacy product comes close to Goop’s exfoliating cleanser.

By
Renée Reardin
RenÃ©e Reardin
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin is a journalist with 10 years of experience in the beauty, wellness and fashion spaces. She's contributed to websites like Allure and Glossy.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Goop Exfoliator Review
Photo:

Goop Beauty

It’s common to hear people talk about French pharmacies like they’re as glorious as the country’s museums; I certainly do. That’s because they’re filled with shelves upon shelves of derm-recommended products with effective formulas and unfussy packaging at drugstore prices. Not only that, but they’re stocked with everything you could wish for — like an acid that shrinks a pimple almost immediately (Hexomedine) or an OTC retinol arguably as potent as Tretinoin (A313). But there’s one thing they don’t have — a juicy, zesty, exfoliating cleanser. In other words, French pharmacies don’t have anything that comes close to Goopglow’s Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser.

When I packed my bags to spend three months in France earlier this year, I didn’t realize that my Goopglow cleanser was running low, or that Goop products aren’t available in France (Gwyneth Paltrow, if you’re reading, what’s the status on that?!). Upon arrival, I popped into French pharmacies in just about every arrondissement I visited, but none of them had an exfoliating cleanser that could compare to Goopglow’s. So I cut open the bottle of the one I had, rationed the small amount left for the next month, and waited for my boyfriend to fly in from the U.S. with a new one. 

Credo GOOPGLOW Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser 4.2 star rating 11 Reviews

Credo

Shop now: $35; credobeauty.com and amazon.com

Why all the fuss, you ask? This cleanser has become as irreplaceable in my life as my morning cup of coffee. It serves up exactly what my dry, sensitive skin and I crave — an energizing scent, gentle exfoliation, and ample hydration. Goopglow’s cleanser is made with orange peel, which provides little exfoliating bits that whisk away dry, flaky skin, and packs a citrusy smell that helps wake me up. I use it in the shower every morning; after wetting my face, I apply it with my fingertips in circular motions, dunk my face under a cold water stream, and wash it all away. When I step out, my skin looks a little bit brighter, plumper, and just plain juicier. That’s thanks to the cleanser’s formula, which is packed with the skin-boosting nutrients you’d find in a multivitamin, like omega-3s and omega-6s, which can aid a compromised skin barrier, as well as vitamins C and E, which tackle dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and can heal damaged skin.  Plus, a dose of squalane helps with hydration.

While I might be the only one importing Goopglow’s jelly cleanser to France, I’m certainly not its only fan — shoppers across online retailers say it’s “every bit as good” as they’d hoped. “My skin looks so dewy, youthful, and refreshed every time I use it,” one customer wrote, while another raved that it leaves their skin “extra soft” and is “non-drying.”  A final shopper said they can “see a visible difference” in their skin. “Lately it's been looking so much smoother, brighter, and feels baby soft. I've even gotten comments from my family about how great my skin has been looking!” they wrote.

Whether you’re heading off to Europe or not, do your face a favor, and try the Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser for $35 at Amazon or Credo.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Mandy Moore Used Just-Launched Vegamour Leave in Conditioner
Mandy Moore and Bella Hadid Are the Latest Stars to Rave About the Hair Growth Brand Nicole Kidman Swears by
Amazon K-Beauty Secret Storefront
Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section Is Full of Top Serums, Moisturizers, and Masks Starting at $5
I've Got All My Friends and Family Raving About This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Skin After Just One Use
I’m on My Third Tube of This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Rough Skin After Just One Use
Related Articles
I've Got All My Friends and Family Raving About This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Skin After Just One Use
I’m on My Third Tube of This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Rough Skin After Just One Use
Amazon K-Beauty Secret Storefront
Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section Is Full of Top Serums, Moisturizers, and Masks Starting at $5
Essie Pedi Fast Dry
I Keep This $10 Rapid-Dry Polish in My Purse for Glossy, Smudge-Free Nails on the Go
Best Fashion and Beauty Deals on Amazon
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Best Fashion and Beauty Deals Starting at $5
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
Linen
Linen Is My Go-To Fabric for Keeping Cool in the Summer, and My Favorite Two-Piece Set Is on Sale
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Youthful and Glowing” Skin Is Thanks to an Exfoliant Loved by Shoppers in Their 60s
InStyle Best Skin Care Products 2023 _ Four skincare products on a gray background
The Best Skincare Products of 2023
Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm Treatment Products
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling, $21 Eye Gel Makes Their Skin Look “Years Younger” in Just 1 Week
i went sight seeing, walked for my miles, and climbed cliff sides in these comfortable sandals from a celebrity-loved brand
I Walked Miles and Climbed Cliffs in These Sandals From a Hollywood-Loved Brand, and They’re Double Discounted
Shoppers Who Were "Considering Getting Botox" Found a âDecrease in Wrinklesâ Thanks to This On-Sale Serum
The Anti-Aging Serum Shoppers Call “Botox in a Bottle” Leaves Skin “Fresh and Soft” — and It’s on Sale
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
How to Lighten Dark Underarms _ woman smiling while carrying a surfboard
How to Lighten Dark Underarms
Three Beauty Editors Put This Brand New Clay Cleansing Mask to The Test, And It Deep Cleaned Their Pores For an Instant Glow
Everyone’s Favorite Pimple Patch Brand Just Launched a Clay Mask, and We Have An Exclusive Discount
Shoppers Claim This Retinol Serum Made Their Forehead Wrinkles âLess Deep and Noticeableâ in Just a Month
Shoppers Claim This Retinol Serum Made Their Forehead Wrinkles “Less Deep and Noticeable” in Just a Month
Salma Hayek attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Salma Hayek Proved She's Living Her Best Life By Posing on a Boat in a Baby Blue Swimsuit