Beauty Skincare I Spent 3 Months in France, and This Is the Only American Skincare Product I Couldn't Go Without No French pharmacy product comes close to Goop's exfoliating cleanser. By Renée Reardin Renée Reardin Renée Reardin is a journalist with 10 years of experience in the beauty, wellness and fashion spaces. She's contributed to websites like Allure and Glossy. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Goop Beauty It's common to hear people talk about French pharmacies like they're as glorious as the country's museums; I certainly do. That's because they're filled with shelves upon shelves of derm-recommended products with effective formulas and unfussy packaging at drugstore prices. Not only that, but they're stocked with everything you could wish for — like an acid that shrinks a pimple almost immediately (Hexomedine) or an OTC retinol arguably as potent as Tretinoin (A313). But there's one thing they don't have — a juicy, zesty, exfoliating cleanser. In other words, French pharmacies don't have anything that comes close to Goopglow's Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser. When I packed my bags to spend three months in France earlier this year, I didn't realize that my Goopglow cleanser was running low, or that Goop products aren't available in France (Gwyneth Paltrow, if you're reading, what's the status on that?!). Upon arrival, I popped into French pharmacies in just about every arrondissement I visited, but none of them had an exfoliating cleanser that could compare to Goopglow's. So I cut open the bottle of the one I had, rationed the small amount left for the next month, and waited for my boyfriend to fly in from the U.S. with a new one. Credo Shop now: $35; credobeauty.com and amazon.com Why all the fuss, you ask? This cleanser has become as irreplaceable in my life as my morning cup of coffee. It serves up exactly what my dry, sensitive skin and I crave — an energizing scent, gentle exfoliation, and ample hydration. Goopglow's cleanser is made with orange peel, which provides little exfoliating bits that whisk away dry, flaky skin, and packs a citrusy smell that helps wake me up. I use it in the shower every morning; after wetting my face, I apply it with my fingertips in circular motions, dunk my face under a cold water stream, and wash it all away. When I step out, my skin looks a little bit brighter, plumper, and just plain juicier. That's thanks to the cleanser's formula, which is packed with the skin-boosting nutrients you'd find in a multivitamin, like omega-3s and omega-6s, which can aid a compromised skin barrier, as well as vitamins C and E, which tackle dark spots and hyperpigmentation, and can heal damaged skin. Plus, a dose of squalane helps with hydration. While I might be the only one importing Goopglow's jelly cleanser to France, I'm certainly not its only fan — shoppers across online retailers say it's "every bit as good" as they'd hoped. "My skin looks so dewy, youthful, and refreshed every time I use it," one customer wrote, while another raved that it leaves their skin "extra soft" and is "non-drying." A final shopper said they can "see a visible difference" in their skin. "Lately it's been looking so much smoother, brighter, and feels baby soft. I've even gotten comments from my family about how great my skin has been looking!" they wrote. Whether you're heading off to Europe or not, do your face a favor, and try the Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser for $35 at Amazon or Credo.