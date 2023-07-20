Beauty Skincare My Racoon-Like Dark Circles Are Finally Brighter Thanks to This New Eye Cream That’s Already Selling Out Shoppers say it makes them “look 10 years younger.” By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 @ 03:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Sephora / InStyle I will try any cosmetic or skincare product that claims to brighten and reduce the dark circles that ring my eyes. This is how I ended up with Goop’s new Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream in my vanity. I began experimenting with it almost mindlessly — I try so many beauty products and so few of them actually work. I registered that this Goop eye cream was actually working when after six days of use, I woke up and realized my eyes looked brighter and less raccoon-like. It was then that I took stock of the little jar that had made such an improvement so quickly. Goopglow Vita-C is packed with like every heavy-hitting ingredient you could possibly want in an eye cream. The formula includes vitamin A (aka a retinoid), vitamin C, caffeine, and niacinamide. This superstar lineup has depuffing, brightening, blurring, hydrating, and texture-smoothing benefits. Sephora Buy Now $58 While I noticed a change after just six days, after two weeks of using the product, I actually felt like a new person. By then, the smartly crafted concoction helped me look like a person who doesn’t get into bed and spend an hour doom-scrolling — like I always get in my eight glasses of water a day, have a regular bedtime, and good sleep hygiene. On days when I feel especially fatigued, dehydrated, or busted-looking, I apply a generous layer and then put on my reusable eye masks. 10 minutes later, I look like I had two shots of espresso intravenously. This has been an especially popular launch for Goop; the eye cream has already sold out on Credo and Goop (but you can still snag it at Sephora — for now). Plus, it has hundreds of five-star ratings. One Sephora employee and reviewer said that Goop’s Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream makes them “ look about ten years younger.” “It has reduced my bags and diminished the dark circles under my eyes,” they elaborated. I won’t be experimenting with other eye creams for a while — I’m too content with the dark circle-reducing effect of Goop’s Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles Beauty Editors Agree: This Surprising Skincare Product Is the Most Impressive Celebrity Launch of the Year My Unexpected Hack for Bright, Well-Rested Eyes Is on Sale for Just $15 Right Now