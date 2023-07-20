My Racoon-Like Dark Circles Are Finally Brighter Thanks to This New Eye Cream That’s Already Selling Out

I will try any cosmetic or skincare product that claims to brighten and reduce the dark circles that ring my eyes. This is how I ended up with Goop’s new Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream in my vanity. I began experimenting with it almost mindlessly — I try so many beauty products and so few of them actually work. I registered that this Goop eye cream was actually working when after six days of use, I woke up and realized my eyes looked brighter and less raccoon-like. It was then that I took stock of the little jar that had made such an improvement so quickly.

Goopglow Vita-C is packed with like every heavy-hitting ingredient you could possibly want in an eye cream. The formula includes vitamin A (aka a retinoid), vitamin C, caffeine, and niacinamide. This superstar lineup has depuffing, brightening, blurring, hydrating, and texture-smoothing benefits.

Sephora

While I noticed a change after just six days, after two weeks of using the product, I actually felt like a new person. By then, the smartly crafted concoction helped me look like a person who doesn’t get into bed and spend an hour doom-scrolling — like I always get in my eight glasses of water a day, have a regular bedtime, and good sleep hygiene.

On days when I feel especially fatigued, dehydrated, or busted-looking, I apply a generous layer and then put on my reusable eye masks. 10 minutes later, I look like I had two shots of espresso intravenously.

This has been an especially popular launch for Goop; the eye cream has already sold out on Credo and Goop (but you can still snag it at Sephora — for now). Plus, it has hundreds of five-star ratings. One Sephora employee and reviewer said that Goop’s Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream makes them “ look about ten years younger.” “It has reduced my bags and diminished the dark circles under my eyes,” they elaborated.

I won’t be experimenting with other eye creams for a while — I’m too content with the dark circle-reducing effect of Goop’s Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream.

