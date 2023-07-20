My Racoon-Like Dark Circles Are Finally Brighter Thanks to This New Eye Cream That’s Already Selling Out

Shoppers say it makes them “look 10 years younger.”

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Eye Cream Unexpected Savior Keeps Selling Out
Photo:

Sephora / InStyle

I will try any cosmetic or skincare product that claims to brighten and reduce the dark circles that ring my eyes. This is how I ended up with Goop’s new Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream in my vanity. I began experimenting with it almost mindlessly — I try so many beauty products and so few of them actually work. I registered that this Goop eye cream was actually working when after six days of use, I woke up and realized my eyes looked brighter and less raccoon-like. It was then that I took stock of the little jar that had made such an improvement so quickly. 

Goopglow Vita-C is packed with like every heavy-hitting ingredient you could possibly want in an eye cream. The formula includes vitamin A (aka a retinoid), vitamin C, caffeine, and niacinamide. This superstar lineup has depuffing, brightening, blurring, hydrating, and texture-smoothing benefits. 

Sephora goop GOOPGLOW Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream

Sephora

While I noticed a change after just six days, after two weeks of using the product, I actually felt like a new person. By then, the smartly crafted concoction helped me look like a person who doesn’t get into bed and spend an hour doom-scrolling — like I always get in my eight glasses of water a day, have a regular bedtime, and good sleep hygiene. 

On days when I feel especially fatigued, dehydrated, or busted-looking, I apply a generous layer and then put on my reusable eye masks. 10 minutes later, I look like I had two shots of espresso intravenously. 

This has been an especially popular launch for Goop; the eye cream has already sold out on Credo and Goop (but you can still snag it at Sephora — for now). Plus, it has hundreds of five-star ratings. One Sephora employee and reviewer said that Goop’s Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream makes them “ look about ten years younger.” “It has reduced my bags and diminished the dark circles under my eyes,” they elaborated. 

I won’t be experimenting with other eye creams for a while — I’m too content with the dark circle-reducing effect of Goop’s Goopglow Vita-C Brightening Eye Cream

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
New Celebrity Skincare Product is Actually Exceeds the Hype
Beauty Editors Agree: This Surprising Skincare Product Is the Most Impressive Celebrity Launch of the Year
tarte fake awake eyeliner
My Unexpected Hack for Bright, Well-Rested Eyes Is on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
Related Articles
Snail Mucin All in One Cream
This Under-Hyped Snail Mucin Cream Gave Me the Glass Skin Other Products Failed to Deliver
Brooke shields and true botanicals
Eva Mendez and Laura Dern Rely on This Brand for Glowy Skin, and 3 of Its Best Sellers Are on Rare Sale
The Ordinary Pore Serum
Shoppers Say Their Pores “Shrunk Significantly” Thanks to This $6 Oil Control Serum
tarte fake awake eyeliner
My Unexpected Hack for Bright, Well-Rested Eyes Is on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
New Celebrity Skincare Product is Actually Exceeds the Hype
Beauty Editors Agree: This Surprising Skincare Product Is the Most Impressive Celebrity Launch of the Year
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's "Polished and Natural" Barbie Red Carpet Makeup Was Thanks to My Go-To Buttery Bronzer
Soft and Dewy Skin After Using this Vitamin C Serum
Shoppers Say This Serum “Reversed” Wrinkles and Gave Skin a “Healthier, Illuminated” Appearance
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Used the $20 Gel Cream Jessica Alba Called a "Game Changer" for "Instantly" Plumping Skin
applying eye cream
I’ve Been on the Hunt for a Dark Circle Eraser for 20 Years, and I Finally Found One
Face Mist from an Amal Clooney and Bella Hadid Used Brand
This New Pore-Shrinking Spray From an Amal Clooney-Used Brand Made Me a Face Mist Convert
Plush Cream
The Cloud-Like Moisturizer That Gives Me Bouncy Skin Is Back in Stock After Amassing a 7,000-Person Waitlist
Peter Thomas Roth Shopper Reviews
Shoppers in Their 50s Say Their Skin “Looks Better Now” Than in Their 40s After Using These Exfoliating Pads
This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Shoppers Say Itâs âWorked Wondersâ for Getting Soft and Smooth Skin
This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Fans Say It Works "Wonders" on Smoothing Dry Skin
Murad Wrinkle Corrector
Shoppers Say This Often Sold-Out Wrinkle Treatment Immediately “Fills in Deep Crevices,” and It’s on Sale
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Cream Reduced Fine Lines and Made Them "Look Younger" in Just One Week
Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Apparently a Fan of the Firming Body Cream That 39,000+ Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With