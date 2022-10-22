I’ve been into exfoliating my face ever since I hit my mid-twenties and noticed little freckles and sun spots popping up after too much time in the sun and not enough sunscreen reapplications. Before I got married, my dark spots and uneven skin tone made me so self-conscious that I ended up seeing a dermatologist, who recommended microdermabrasion and laser treatments to help remove them. While I took up the microdermabrasion, it can be costly — so to maintain my fresh complexion, I started using the Goop GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator.

I’ve tried everything from peel pads to acid solutions, but the Goop exfoliator is the one I keep coming back to. It’s truly the closest thing I’ve tried that compares to how soft and smooth your skin feels post-microdermabrasion. Offering the benefits of both a physical and chemical exfoliator, the clean formula contains four micro-exfoliating minerals, including quartz, garnet, alumina, and silica. It’s also formulated with glycolic acid, which chemically exfoliates the skin. According to the American Academy of Dermatology it’s important to pick an exfoliator that’s appropriate for your skin type; I have combination skin that’s not sensitive, so the intense exfoliation that happens when you use this product isn’t a problem for me.

While the GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator is admittedly not cheap at $42 for half an ounce and $125 for the full-size, you can snag it on sale for a limited time during Credo’s Friends and Family sale starting at $34.

Credo

Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); credo.com and $100 (Originally $125); credo.com

Formulated to be used two to three times a week, the scrub has a lightweight, whipped texture, and all you need is a pea-sized amount for your entire face. After I’ve cleansed my skin, I massage the grainy product all over my face while it’s still damp and leave it on for three minutes before using a washcloth to rinse it off. I find that the products I use immediately afterwards penetrate better into my skin and really do their work over the next day or two.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop Beauty’s founder, shared on her blog that she uses this exfoliator on her face after she jumps out of the shower at night. She admits to not following the recommended guidelines, using it almost daily. (Though over-exfoliation is not recommended by dermatologists, as it can lead to irritation, inflammation and worsen breakouts.) I use it about three times a week and notice a huge difference in my skin’s texture and my post-acne marks seem to heal faster.

Tons of other people are fans of the dual-action exfoliator, which has hundreds of positive reviews on Creod. One customer who left it a five-star rating said: “This truly is a facial in a small jar. It’s gentle yet powerful. It transformed my rough skin into smooth 8 month old baby skin!” Another customer with sensitive skin raved that the exfoliator was “better than expected.” “The fact that I could exfoliate my face without feeling like my skin was ripping off was a whole different level of pleasure,” they wrote.

Considering the Instant Glow Exfoliator is the closest thing I’ve experienced to getting microdermabrasion, I find that it’s worth the price — it’s definitely a more affordable option to getting the treatment done. Plus, you really don’t need very much for it to work, as the gritty texture doesn’t dissolve quickly, so you can massage a small dollop and work it around your face quite a bit. If you’re looking for an at-home solution to help even out your skin tone and brighten your complexion, make sure to grab Goop’s GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator while it’s still on sale.