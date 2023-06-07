Nurses Working Early Shifts Say This $6 Caffeinated Eye Gel Is Their Secret to Looking “Wide Awake”

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers bought it in the last week.

Published on June 7, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Photo:

Amazon

Regardless of how many iced coffees I slurp down, my puffy eyes and dark circles never fail to expose how tired I actually am. Since my caffeine consumption isn’t exactly working in the beauty department, I’ve started  applying the powerful ingredient directly to the source of my groggy appearance. Caffeinated eye cream is my new secret to looking like I actually sleep eight hours a night — so, now I’m in search of the very best option. The latest addition to my shopping cart? The Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel that’s just $6 at Amazon. 

Not only is the eye treatment formulated with caffeine to reduce puffiness and increase collagen production, but it also contains a slew of other skincare superstars; the gel has yerba mate, which is an herbal tea that improves skin elasticity and firmness, along with hyaluronic acid to plump your complexion and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. The soothing gel formula instantly absorbs into the skin and can be applied directly to the under-eye area daily in both the morning and at night. 

Amazon Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel

Amazon

Shop now: $6; amazon.com

It’s no secret that shoppers are big fans of the Wake Up eye gel; more than 1,000 people purchased the product in the past week alone, according to Amazon. A nurse who wakes up at 5:30 every morning said they looked “wide awake” just two minutes after applying the treatment. And, a different reviewer said they’ve been experimenting with products to reduce their “puffiness, [dark] circles, and wrinkles” for 20 years, and the Good Molecules pick “knocked [their] socks off.” They went on to say that it makes them look “instantly awake,” and their “makeup goes on well on top of it.” They’re “in love” and “hooked for life,” they added.   

Older shoppers are fans of the eye gel, too. One 57-year-old customer confirmed that after using the treatment for just two weeks, their under-eyes are “moisturized” and their concealer is no longer cakey. Another shopper called the product an “essential” for those with mature skin, saying that they’ve noticed a “distinct difference” in their “puffiness and fine lines” when using it. That same shopper said the under-eye gel has become a “holy grail” in their regimen. 

Revitalize your skincare routine with the Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel for just $6 at Amazon. 

