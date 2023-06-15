Khloé Karadashian's New Good American Swim Collab Serves Up Major '80s Nostalgia

Introducing Good American x Body Glove.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 09:30AM
An exclusive photo of Khloe Kardashian's Good American x Bodyglove swimwear line.
Photo:

Good American

Retro swimwear is having a major moment in the sun this summer, and on June 15, Khloé Karadashian's Good American is entering the chat with a new collab just in time for summer vacay. While her sister Kim's SKIMS SWIM is also known for selling out, Khloé's Good American x Body Glove collection of bikinis and swimsuits appears to be yet another "blink, and you'll miss it" drop.

Just take equal parts sexy silhouettes and retro athleisure vibes, toss in a dash of familial nostalgia, and blend well for a winning swimsuit formula. The Good American result is a collection that's modern, vintage-inspired, and just plain fun to look at.

Khloe Kardashian wears a Good American x Body Glove swimsuit from the new Good American x Body Glove collection.

Good American

Available in sizes XS-5XL, the Good American x Body Glove aesthetic feels fresh enough to make a modern statement but clearly has roots that run deep. After all, the KarJenners have been involved with Body Glove since the '80s; Remember when Kylie stole Kris's vintage Body Glove one-piece? We do.

Even more than the throwback styles, we're excited to see the ways Good American has brought Khloe's signature sultry aesthetic to the sport-forward, zipper-focused vibes of Body Glove, a brand that skews more activewear than poolside lounging. Separates run the gamut from swim shorts, $109, to high-rise bikini bottoms, $69, and even swim skirts, $115. Tops range from long-sleeved, $155 (think: rashguard style, but make it fashion) to strapless, $69.

While Good American x Body Glove does feature Body Glove's iconic zipper, two-tone suiting, and '80s athleticism, it also has pieces that are undeniably sexy in a shimmery mermaidcore, but minimalist way. Suits on both ends of the swim activity spectrum have been carefully designed to keep shoppers of all body types feeling not only snatched but supported.

A model wears a one-piece swimsuit from the Good American x Body Glove collection.

Good American

Given how swimwear has a long history of letting down women beyond straight sizing, ensuring different body types could access Good American x Body Glove was paramount to the brand. Since swim is a category where plus-size women are often ignored by mainstream brands, it's refreshing to see a line designed with everyone in mind. "Swimwear is such a tricky category to shop for, and one many women shy away from," Good American CEO & Cofounder Emma Grede tells InStyle.

Models wear swimsuits from the Good American x Body Glove collection.

Good American

To create the nostalgic-but-now collection, Grede says that the Good American x Body Glove "design teams focused on playing into the nostalgia of the ‘80s but ditched the outdated standards and perfected the silhouettes and style lines to allow all women to feel confident, no matter their size or shape."

Sexy throwback swimwear that rewrites old beauty standards in favor of modern-day inclusion? Now, that's a collection we can get behind.

You can shop Good American x Body Glove on the Good American website beginning on June 15.

