TLC Just Partnered with Good American For a Super Sexy Campaign

Good American just partnered with one of your favorite '90s bands for a campaign meant to empower women to feel their sexiest, best selves. Iconic girl group TLC — you know and love them for their smash hit songs like "Waterfalls" and "Unpretty" — has always embraced their rebellious sense of style while breaking societal norms to pave the way for all women in music and entertainment. Good American (co-founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede) has championed inclusivity with their tailored shopping experience, expansive size range, and diverse cast of models since its inception. Which is why the brand and TLC were a match made in fashion heaven for Good American's CrazySexyGood campaign.

“At Good American, we have always prioritized celebrating and empowering women,” Good American CEO Grede said in a press release. “With this campaign, we are thrilled to honor and celebrate the women of TLC. Having paved the way in both music and fashion, as well as acting as trailblazers on social matters, TLC represents the Good American woman in the best possible way, which is why it felt so natural for us to celebrate them with this campaign.”

In the campaign imagery (which is inspired by the band's single "Unpretty"), the two members of the band, Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, pose in head-to-toe Good American while channeling '90s nostalgia in blue jeans, puffer coats, and vegan leather. In one photo, the power group lounge on a white couch while wearing the brand's Better Than Leather collection. In another, they sit in front of a crinkled silver scrim in matching denim and white button-down looks. One snap shows the women modeling voluminous neon pink and purple jackets as they leaned toward each other.

Chili shared that this project felt like a great opportunity to help young women feel confident and not confined to social constructs. “It is so important for young women to have role models to look up to. It’s incredible to see a brand like Good American that stands for empowering women and promoting the message that you don’t need to change your body shape, style, or who you are, just to fit into what society considers sexy," she said in a statement. “We are excited to be a part of this campaign because it’s everything we’ve always stood for as a group. We were never the typical “girly-girls” society expected us to be and we were proud to provide a platform that inspired women to embrace their authentic selves. This is the way TLC started and it’s who we are today — unapologetic about who we are, what we wear, and how we feel, and we are proud to share this message alongside Good American.”

T-Boz agreed saying Good American's message and inclusivity is what drew them to working with the company. “There is so much pressure placed on women in society, and we’re made to feel as though we aren’t good enough just because we don’t fit into traditional standards of beauty. We have always stayed true to who TLC is as a group when it comes to our music, our lyrics, the clothes we wear, and how we present ourselves,” she said in the release. “We love the way Good American embodies the message of embracing beauty in all forms, and that will always resonate with us. We’re proud to be a part of a campaign that’s about celebrating real women, with real curves, and empowering them to remain true to themselves and feel confident and sexy in their own skin.”