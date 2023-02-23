One Detail on These Comfy, High-Waisted Jeans Makes All of My Outfits Look More Elevated

It’s no secret that Good American has been a game changer for the jean industry since 2016. Not only are its products good quality, but the size-inclusive brand offers styles ranging from size 00 to 24. (We even named its skinnies as one of the best jeans for women.) In addition to its comfy jeans, the brand’s faux leather pants are also popular; the coated jeans have the look of leather, but the comfortable fit and stretch of denim. In fact, the Good American’s Good Straight Coated Jeans have become a staple in my wardrobe — and they’re on sale right now.



First, let’s discuss the fit. My favorite part about the faux leather pants is that there is no waist gap. There is nothing worse than having a great pair of fitting jeans, but then having a gap at your waist and lower back area. The jeans actually have a built-in, gap-proof contoured waistband, which eliminates the problem. In addition to that, the pants are super stretchy. Unlike traditional leather pants, the coated jeans have stretch thanks to being made with 72 percent cotton. And thanks to the lightweight feel of the cotton, they give you the look of leather, but not the actual heaviness, making them suitable for all seasons.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $74–$120 (Originally $179); nordstrom.com

The Good Straight Coated Jeans have a high waist fit that smooths my curves and creates a flattering silhouette no matter what I wear them with. The coating on the pants is simply gorgeous, too — with faux leather clothing, there can be a fear of the material looking painfully like pleather, but my friends are always surprised to learn these pants are in fact faux leather given how authentic the material looks.

Shoppers also rave that the Good American jeans are “gorgeous” and say the shiny coating is “classy” and “sexy.” “They look like leather, but [are] more comfy and eco-friendly,” wrote one customer. “Some of the best fitting pants I own.” A few people noted that the jeans run a little small in the waist and recommend sizing up.

Overall, the sleek look of these Good American jeans have definitely elevated my outfits, whether I’m going out for a casual lunch or an evening event. If you’re looking for a new pair of jeans that’ll make you look put-together (and feel confident), grab the Good American Good Straight Coated Jeans while they’re up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom.

