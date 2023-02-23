The Controversial Sneakers Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn Are Secretly on Sale

Save up to $146 on Golden Goose shoes while you can.

Published on February 23, 2023

Almost Every Celebrity Owns a Pair of These Super Controversial Shoes â and Theyâre on Mega Sale Right Now
What does a wardrobe bursting at its seams, a roster of celebrity-loved brands, and a pulse on happening trends all have in common? They’re elements of a fashion editor’s day-to-day life, and the aforementioned style guru is yours truly. But the best part of my clothing-obsessed job is scouting out the best deals on the internet. My latest find? Rue La La’s Golden Goose sneaker sale.  

If you’re unfamiliar with Rue La La, it’s a members-only sale site that offers huge savings on luxury brands. To shop the deals, all you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email address and shop away. But deals often sell out quickly, and sales end at an even faster rate. That’s the case for Rue La La’s Golden Goose sneaker sale, as it comes to a close tomorrow at 3 p.m. EST. After that, these kicks will be back to full price. So if you want to score these coveted shoes for up to 30 percent off, you’ll have to act sooner rather than later. 

Golden Goose Sneakers Deals

Let’s get back to the shoes. Golden Goose sneakers are equal parts grunge as they are fabulous. With gummy soles that appear worn and smudged details, they stand out from a sea of everyday, boring shoes. So much so, they’re beloved by almost every celebrity out there. Taylor Swift owns a white pair, Mila Kunis has been spotted in its yellow lace-ups, Megan Fox has rocked a chunky pair, and even Jennifer Lopez has jumped on the trend. I get what you’re thinking — how can a “dirty” shoe be adored by so many? Well, they’re equivalent to ripped jeans; they’re grungy, cool, and effortless. And who doesn’t want that? Best of all, you can walk freely in them, never worrying about getting them dirty; it will only add their allure. 

Golden Goose Stardan Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Shop now: $399 (Originally $545); ruelala.com

While the Golden Goose sneakers are purposely distressed, that doesn’t mean they’re poorly crafted. Made in Italy, the shoes feature soft leather, smooth insoles, and tough rubber soles. Because of the kicks’ superior build, they’re going to cost you more than a few bucks, but that’s why we’re learning on Rue La La’s discounts, where you can save up to $146 on a pair right now. 

If you want these celebrity-approved shoes for less, you’re going to have to act fast before the sale ends tomorrow — if you don’t, you’ll be wishing you did. Below, shop some of our favorite discounted pairs, and check out the entire sale at Rue La La, here.

Golden Goose Superstar Leather & Suede Sneaker

Rue La La

Shop now: $450 (Originally $545); ruelala.com

Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Shop now: $470 (Originally $595); ruelala.com

Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Shop now: $399 (Originally $495); ruelala.com

Golden Goose Old School Suede Sneaker

Rue La La

Shop now: $450 (Originally $545); ruelala.com

Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneaker

Rue La La

Shop now: $450 (Originally $545); ruelala.com

