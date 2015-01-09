Recreate the Official Golden Globes Cocktails at Home for Your Viewing Party

A party isn't really a party without a good cocktail, and when the bash in question is the Golden Globes, the drink has to be exceptionally great. The awards show has enlisted the help of model and foodie Elettra Wiedemann to create a duo of signature cocktails using the awards show's official champagne, Moët & Chandon.

Widemann's blog, The Impatient Foodie, is all about recipes that are easy to make at home. Accordingly, she has created two versions of each cocktail: one that will be served at the Globes this Sunday, and a simpler, "impatient" version for you to make at home. Read on for all four delightful cocktails:

Moët Sunset Starlet (top)3/4 ounce Lillet1/2 ounce Dry Curacao3/4 tsp honey1/4 ounce lemon juice2 dashes orange bittersSpritz of fresh clementine + twistMoët & Chandon Rosé Impérial

Directions: Combine Lillet, Dry Curacao, honey, lemon juice and orange bitters in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Pour over ice into a white wine glass, and top with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial. Garnish with a Clementine twist.

Moët Bijou Rouge (above)1 ounce Gin1/4 ounce Dry Curacao3/8 sweet vermouth2 dashes of orange bittersBrandied cherry garnish (with a touch of brandied cherry syrup)Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Directions: Combine gin, Carpano, Luxardo and dram bitters in a cocktail shaker. Stir very well with ice, and strain into a coupe glass. Top with Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial and garnish with brandied cherry.

Moët Impatient Starlet1/2 ounce vodka1/2 ounce Cointreau1/2 ounce honeyMoët & Chandon Rosé Impérial

Directions: Combine vodka, Cointreau, and honey in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously and pour into a white wine glass. Top with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial.

Moët Impatient Bijou1 ounce sweet vermouth2 ounces Greenall's dry gin2 dashes orange bittersMoët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Directions: Combine sweet vermouth, gin, and orange bitters in a cocktail shaker over ice and pour into a coupe glass. Top with Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial to taste, and garnish with a brandied cherry.

