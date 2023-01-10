Mermaidcore Was Arguably the Dress Code for the 2023 Golden Globes

Unlike The Met Gala, whose invitation comes with a strict dress policy, The Golden Globes doesn’t establish a set theme. Year after year, however, attendees seem to create their own dress code, with a particular aesthetic popping up all over the carpet. In 2022, there was a business casual craze; at the 2023 Golden Globes, the pre-show was *swimming* with mermaid styles.

The runways predicted a wave of body-hugging gowns, a-line silhouettes, and sequins for spring-summer 2023, but celebrities like Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie, and Michelle Williams are making a case for why mermaidcore should be incorporated into your wardrobe right now. But these ladies aren’t serving Ariel; they’re going bigger, bolder, and much, much sexier than Disney’s interpretation of the sea goddess.

See what we mean below as we round up the best mermaidcore dress from the 2023 Golden Globes.