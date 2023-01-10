News Awards & Events Golden Globes Mermaidcore Was Arguably the Dress Code for the 2023 Golden Globes Between all those coral-like dressy and seashell designs, you can't tell us otherwise. By Julia Guerra Julia Guerra Julia Guerra is a freelance contributor with over six years of experience writing beauty, health, wellness, style, parenting, and food content. Julia's career began in 2015 at Bustle as a beauty and fashion writer. From there, she moved on to BestProducts.com, where she launched the Hearst start-up's beauty vertical as an editor. In 2017, she joined Elite Daily as a health and wellness reporter, and went freelance full-time in 2019. You can find some of her other bylines in publications like InStyle, INSIDER Reviews, WWD, MindBodyGreen, Shape, Eat This Not That, SheKnows, and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 @ 09:18PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Unlike The Met Gala, whose invitation comes with a strict dress policy, The Golden Globes doesn’t establish a set theme. Year after year, however, attendees seem to create their own dress code, with a particular aesthetic popping up all over the carpet. In 2022, there was a business casual craze; at the 2023 Golden Globes, the pre-show was *swimming* with mermaid styles. See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes The runways predicted a wave of body-hugging gowns, a-line silhouettes, and sequins for spring-summer 2023, but celebrities like Jessica Chastain, Margot Robbie, and Michelle Williams are making a case for why mermaidcore should be incorporated into your wardrobe right now. But these ladies aren’t serving Ariel; they’re going bigger, bolder, and much, much sexier than Disney’s interpretation of the sea goddess. See what we mean below as we round up the best mermaidcore dress from the 2023 Golden Globes. 01 of 05 Jessica Chastain in a Seashell-Style Gown Getty Images Jessica Chastain took a page from Taylor Swift’s book and made the whole carpet shimmer in a sequined Oscar de la Renta gown. Some viewers might be seeing spiderwebs, but all we’re seeing are shells. 02 of 05 Margot Robbie Pretty in Mermaid Pink Getty Images Margot Robbie may have inspired the viral Barbiecore movement of 2022, but in this blushing Chanel gown, she might just encourage an entirely new aesthetic. A New Era of Barbiecore Fashion Is Upon Us 03 of 05 Michelle Williams Channeling Coral Reef Getty Images The Fablemans actress stunned in a one-shoulder gown with a dramatic slit, which may have stolen the show, had it not been for the off-white garment’s statement-making ruffles with silver trim detail. 04 of 05 Ana Gasteyer’s Oceanic Color Palette Getty Images The blue-green colorstory of Ana Gasteyer’s gown is giving “Under the Sea,” in the best way possible. Move over, Barbie Pink; the color blue is coming for you (and we called it here). 05 of 05 Julia Garner's Tail-Like Gown Getty Images While the top of Garner's Gucci dress was classic red carpet, the tiered (and sparkly!) bottom reminded us of a fancy mermaid tail.