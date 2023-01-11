The Golden Globes Prove That Subtly Monochromatic Makeup Will Take Over 2023

When it comes to beauty trends, we love to turn to the stars. Sure, something may look amazing on a runway or Instagram, but it's on the red carpet where we can truly see beauty looks come to life in a way that feels both wearable and glam.

The Golden Globes are the most recent event that caught our eyes. Amongst the many beauty looks that took our breath away (seriously, please view them all here) were lobs, slicked-back looks, and a cosmetics trend we're excited to wear IRL: monochrome makeup.

Now, don't think we're talking super-splashy or editorial makeup. If the Golden Globes are any indication of what's to come, subtly monochromatic makeup will be the name of the game. We're talking peachy nudes, romantic pinks, and for the fashionistas, we're seeing celebrities match their outfits to their makeup.

Curious? We thought so. Scroll down for a few of our favorite monochromatic makeup looks of the night to inspire your next outing.