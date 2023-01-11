News Awards & Events Golden Globes The Golden Globes Prove That Subtly Monochromatic Makeup Will Take Over 2023 Obsessed. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 @ 03:47PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images When it comes to beauty trends, we love to turn to the stars. Sure, something may look amazing on a runway or Instagram, but it's on the red carpet where we can truly see beauty looks come to life in a way that feels both wearable and glam. The Golden Globes are the most recent event that caught our eyes. Amongst the many beauty looks that took our breath away (seriously, please view them all here) were lobs, slicked-back looks, and a cosmetics trend we're excited to wear IRL: monochrome makeup. Now, don't think we're talking super-splashy or editorial makeup. If the Golden Globes are any indication of what's to come, subtly monochromatic makeup will be the name of the game. We're talking peachy nudes, romantic pinks, and for the fashionistas, we're seeing celebrities match their outfits to their makeup. Curious? We thought so. Scroll down for a few of our favorite monochromatic makeup looks of the night to inspire your next outing. See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes 01 of 05 Sheryl Lee Ralph Amy Sussman/Getty Images Take your makeup look to new heights by matching your eyelids to your outfit — trust us — or, at least, Sheryl Lee Ralph. To achieve this dazzling eye look, makeup artist Mila Thomas used the "Aura" shade in Danessa Myrick's Lightwork IV Transcendence Palette and topped it off with the brand's Twin Flames liquid eyeshadow in "Passion" to give the lid more texture. 02 of 05 Margot Robbie Frazer Harrison/WireImage Soft, sweet, and elegant — the Babylon star understood the assignment. As we previously reported, "makeup artist Pati Dubroff prepped the star's skin using IMAGE skincare, then followed up with a pale pink eye, rosy cheeks, and a light red matte lip. For the star's body, the MUA used ALLEVEN Colour Shield in Pearl on her arms, shoulders, and back to keep the glow going." 03 of 05 Selena Gomez Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Selena Gomez donned subtle peach tones across her lips, lids, and cheeks. In case you were wondering, makeup artist Hung Vanngo used all Rare Beauty products — of course. 04 of 05 Domee Shi Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images She's a Barbie girl, in a Barbie-core world. Life and style are certainly fantastic with animator Domee Shi's look. She matched her fuchsia blazer to her lips, cheeks, and lid. What a serve! 05 of 05 Ivy Coco Maurice Frazer Harrison/WireImage Like mother, like daughter. Sheryl Lee Ralph's mini-me donned a monochrome golden makeup look that matched her gown, just as her mother did.