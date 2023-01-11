News Awards & Events Golden Globes Slicked Back Hair Reigned Supreme At the Golden Globes Simple and gorgeous. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 @ 04:18PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Every year, we look forward to the Golden Globes to kick off award season. Year after year, celebrities walk the red carpet and begin to give us hints as to what their style will be for the upcoming award shows and festivities — and it inspires us in our routines as well. For the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, our favorite stars donned lobs, bangs, monochrome makeup, and more. However, if we had to give one trend the spotlight, it has to be slicked-back hair. Whether worn up or down — or somewhere in between — star after star proved the power of this sleek, elegant, and (at times) edgy look. To inspire your next night out, or simply the next time you want to switch it up, we rounded up several of our favorite slicked-back looks of the night. From Dolly de Leon's after-party style to Jessica Chastain's timeless look, there's an option for everyone. All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes 01 of 06 Liza Koshy Amy Sussman/Getty Images The actress and social media personality (who has more than 20 million Instagram followers) went with a slicked-back style, piece-y side bangs to match her whale-tail Morphew Atelier gown. 02 of 06 Anya Taylor Joy Amy Sussman/Getty Images The Queen's Gambit star flaunted a slicked-back braid on the left side of her head for a glam — yet laid-back — pin-straight hairstyle. Check mate. 03 of 06 Jessica Chastain Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora said he was inspired by Grace Kelly for Chastain's elegant updo. To create it, he used Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products to get the “very simple, yet sophisticated feminine" low bun red-carpet-ready. 04 of 06 Li Jun Li Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Trend on trend is the name of the game. Here, the "Babylon" star married the Gen Z-approved middle part with a slicked-back updo for a classic yet modern look. 05 of 06 Dolly de Leon Emma McIntyre/Getty Images An imperfect slicked-back lob makes for a fresh and edgy red carpet — and after-party — look. Here, the nominee for supporting actress award for her performance in the movie Triangle of Sadness showed us how it's done. 06 of 06 Britt Lower Daniele Venturelli/WireImage The Severance star knows a thing or two about making an expression, and this half slicked-back bun is certainly a lesson in glam and individual style.