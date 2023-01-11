Slicked Back Hair Reigned Supreme At the Golden Globes

Every year, we look forward to the Golden Globes to kick off award season. Year after year, celebrities walk the red carpet and begin to give us hints as to what their style will be for the upcoming award shows and festivities — and it inspires us in our routines as well.

For the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, our favorite stars donned lobs, bangs, monochrome makeup, and more. However, if we had to give one trend the spotlight, it has to be slicked-back hair. Whether worn up or down — or somewhere in between — star after star proved the power of this sleek, elegant, and (at times) edgy look.

To inspire your next night out, or simply the next time you want to switch it up, we rounded up several of our favorite slicked-back looks of the night. From Dolly de Leon's after-party style to Jessica Chastain's timeless look, there's an option for everyone.

01 of 06

Liza Koshy

liza koshy golden globes 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actress and social media personality (who has more than 20 million Instagram followers) went with a slicked-back style, piece-y side bangs to match her whale-tail Morphew Atelier gown.

02 of 06

Anya Taylor Joy

anja taylor joy golden globes 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Queen's Gambit star flaunted a slicked-back braid on the left side of her head for a glam — yet laid-back — pin-straight hairstyle. Check mate.

03 of 06

Jessica Chastain

jessica chastain hair golden globes 2023

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora said he was inspired by Grace Kelly for Chastain's elegant updo. To create it, he used Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris products to get the “very simple, yet sophisticated feminine" low bun red-carpet-ready.

04 of 06

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li golden globes 2023

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Trend on trend is the name of the game. Here, the "Babylon" star married the Gen Z-approved middle part with a slicked-back updo for a classic yet modern look.

05 of 06

Dolly de Leon

dolly de leon golden globes 2023

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

An imperfect slicked-back lob makes for a fresh and edgy red carpet — and after-party — look. Here, the nominee for supporting actress award for her performance in the movie Triangle of Sadness showed us how it's done.

06 of 06

Britt Lower

britt lower 2023 golden globes

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Severance star knows a thing or two about making an expression, and this half slicked-back bun is certainly a lesson in glam and individual style.

