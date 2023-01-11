Every year, we look forward to the Golden Globes to kick off award season. Year after year, celebrities walk the red carpet and begin to give us hints as to what their style will be for the upcoming award shows and festivities — and it inspires us in our routines as well.

For the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, our favorite stars donned lobs, bangs, monochrome makeup, and more. However, if we had to give one trend the spotlight, it has to be slicked-back hair. Whether worn up or down — or somewhere in between — star after star proved the power of this sleek, elegant, and (at times) edgy look.

To inspire your next night out, or simply the next time you want to switch it up, we rounded up several of our favorite slicked-back looks of the night. From Dolly de Leon's after-party style to Jessica Chastain's timeless look, there's an option for everyone.