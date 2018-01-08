Go Behind the Scenes at the 2018 Golden Globes 

The 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony was an evening to remember, but what aired on TV was only a snippet of all the glorious moments of the night.

And that’s where we come in. While host Seth Meyers kept the audience busy with his comedic repartee on stage, backstage was the place to be for all those candid, post-win star moments—and InStyle was there for every hug, laugh, and clink of champagne. We sent photographer Kevin Tachman to capture all the action and intimate moments as soon as the presenters, nominees, and newly-crowned winners stepped off-camera.

VIDEO: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Scroll down to get a peek at all the moments you didn’t see at this year's Golden Globe Awards.