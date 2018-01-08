Go Behind the Scenes at the 2018 Golden Globes 

Kim Peiffer
Jan 08, 2018 @ 12:30 am

The 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony was an evening to remember, but what aired on TV was only a snippet of all the glorious moments of the night.

And that’s where we come in. While host Seth Meyers kept the audience busy with his comedic repartee on stage, backstage was the place to be for all those candid, post-win star moments—and InStyle was there for every hug, laugh, and clink of champagne. We sent photographer Kevin Tachman to capture all the action and intimate moments as soon as the presenters, nominees, and newly-crowned winners stepped off-camera.

VIDEO: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

 

Scroll down to get a peek at all the moments you didn’t see at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain

Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain

"All of us have come together in unity to say enough harassment. Enough with sexual abuse. Enough with all the garbage that women have had to deal with since the beginning of civilization," Hemsworth told InStyle at our after-party. "I’m a feminist. I believe in equality regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation."

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

"I would say this to anyone in this room: You have no idea the power of noticing another human being and what it feels like when someone knows they have been seen. It is the greatest gift you can give," Oprah told InStyle in the press room.

"All those years of doing The Oprah Show, the greatest lesson I learned, after every show someone would say 'How was that?' They all say the same thing and so I started to see that there’s this common thread in our humanity," she said. "Everybody wants to know, 'How was that? Did I do OK? Did you hear me? And did what I say mean something to you?' I would say recognizing that has helped me to become a person of compassion. I know that if the core of you is the same as the core of me, you just want to be heard."

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, and Emma Watson

Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, and Emma Watson

"It’s just been really profound, and I would even say emotional to stand in solidarity on the red carpet tonight. It feels like an inflection point," Watson told InStyle.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

7 of 19 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and the Big Little Lies Team

"I know none of us expected the success that we received, and the accolades, and the response. At the same time, it just goes to show how hungry the world is to see women represented in cinema and in television in a way that’s truthful to their inner psychology, in a way that’s truthful to everyday occurrences and realities that we face as human beings, as women, on this planet," Woodley told InStyle of Big Little Lies's Golden Globes win.

8 of 19 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Tarana Burke, Mery Streep, Kerry Washington, and Billie Jean King

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie

Elisabeth Moss and Sterling K. Brown

Elisabeth Moss and Sterling K. Brown

11 of 19 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, and Tracee Ellis Ross

Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington

Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington

Emma Stone, Rosa Clemente, Michelle Williams, and Lena Waithe

Emma Stone, Rosa Clemente, Michelle Williams, and Lena Waithe

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson

Allison Janney

Allison Janney

"Proud to be holding a Golden Globe finally. I’ve been here many times before, and I’ve not gone home with one. So this is a build up to a great moment," Janney told InStyle at our after-party.

16 of 19 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Alexis Bledel, Elisabeth Moss, Reed Morano, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, and the Cast of The Handmaid's Tale

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Claire Foy and Matt Smith

Claire Foy and Matt Smith

Diane Kruger and Fatih Akin

Diane Kruger and Fatih Akin

"It’s just a symbol. We had to pick a color that suited everybody," Kruger told InStyle of wearing black. "I’m just hopeful that we’re going to see this through because a symbol is only a symbol. You got to make sure that a year from now, 10 years from now, this has really changed and moved forward for us. It’s not going back to the old trades."

—With reporting by Brianna King and Brandi Fowler

