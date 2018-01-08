Inside the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2018 Golden Globes After-Party 

Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine
Kim Peiffer
Jan 08, 2018 @ 3:15 am

Few would argue that the 75th Golden Globe Awards wasn’t one to remember, from the epic wins (Nicole Kidman, Frances McDormand, and Allison Janney, to name a few) to the powerful #TimesUp movement that inspired stars to wear black for the evening, to the emotional speeches.

But after the show ends is when the party really begins (in our humble opinion), and it starts with the InStyle & Warner Bros. official after-party, located just steps away from the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. and sponsored by CadillacEyeloveL'Oreal and Perrier-Jouet,

VIDEO: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Minutes after the night's final award was announced, stars like Mariah Carey, Ashley Judd, Reese Witherspoon, and Tracee Ellis Ross shimmied on over to the gorgeous, tented party space to celebrate the evening’s big wins.

The Beverly Hilton Hotel’s famed fountain was transformed into a tented space to serve as the party venue, with a modern twist on French Baroque architecture (think “Reimagined Louis XVI”) as the theme.

After posing on the carpet and checking out the InStyle Instagram elevator booth (a must), stars made their way inside to grab a glass of bubbly and nosh on donuts and gelato (fact) while celebrating the evening’s big moments (because the appropriate way to celebrate definitely includes champagne and donuts...). Now that's what we call a nightcap.

Scroll down to see all the stars who made it to the after-party.

1 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Allison Williams

Advertisement
2 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Lena Waithe, Eva Longoria, and Tracee Ellis Ross

"This wasn't a fashion statement, this was a statement of solidarity. It was an action statement. For us it goes beyond this moment because this is a movement," Longoria told InStyle.

3 of 25 Douglas Friedman

Eyelove Elevator 

The stars of Stranger Things posed in the Eyelove Elevator.

Advertisement
4 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Taylor Hill and Emily Ratajkowski

Advertisement
5 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

America Ferrera and Natalie Portman

Advertisement
6 of 25 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Perrier-Jouet Champagne

Guests sipped on champagne by Perrier-Jouet.

Advertisement
7 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross

Advertisement
8 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Shailene Woodley

"To me, it’s not the color, black, that’s meaningful as it is how many people are wearing black, and how many people are supporting this movement by using their bodies to visually represent something that sometimes our voices aren’t able to say, and sometimes our ears aren’t able to hear," Woodley told InStyle.

Advertisement
9 of 25 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cadillac Expresso Bar

Party-goers got a boost of energy so they could dance the night away courtesy of the Cadillac Espresso Bar.

Advertisement
10 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner

Advertisement
11 of 25 Getty Images for InStyle

L'Oreal Makeup Station

Guests in need of a touch up stopped by the L'Oreal Makeup Station.

Advertisement
12 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Hong Chau, Reese Witherspoon, Susan Sarandon, Emma Watson, Ai-jen Poo, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Marai Larasi, Michelle Williams, Tarana Burke, Laura Dern, and Rosa Clemente

"To be honest, I’ve just never had more fun on the red carpet. I’ve never felt more excited to be in a room. Oprah’s speech was amazing. Barbara Streisand’s speech, amazing," Watson told InStyle.

"Every opportunity like this that we've been given to bring voice to this moment felt profound. Walking the red carpet. Sitting with our tribe. Getting to speak to collaborators, women, and people throughout all industries. Banding together to try to say Time's Up on abusive power. So it's just a remarkable night," Dern added.

Advertisement
13 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Salma Hayek Pinault

"I think what's great is the fact that when people come together, you can redefine anything. And today we redefined that. It's not just the color of mourning. It is the color of unity. From today on," Hayek Pinault told InStyle of changing the meaning of the color black.

Advertisement
14 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Meryl Streep and InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown

Advertisement
15 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Elisabeth Moss

Advertisement
16 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland

"Mira [Sorvino] is my number one woman crush right now, today. Yeah, I worked with her. She’s going to be on Modern [Family], and I worked with her and that’s why she’s one of my big crushes right now," Hyland told InStyle.

Advertisement
17 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Armie Hammer

Advertisement
18 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Laverne Cox, Anthony Anderson, and Rutina Wesley

"I’ve been so inspired by all of the men, women, nonbinary people, who have come forward and said, 'Me too.' And that’s only the beginning. We have to change the systems and the structures that allow these things to continue to happen," Cox told InStyle.

Advertisement
19 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

James Franco

"It’s a very special night. I really tried to make it about everyone else. My brother because I couldn’t have done it without him. And Tommy Wiseau because he’s got some strange destiny, as crazy as he is. He was meant to come and be here tonight, so I wanted to share it with them," he told InStyle.

Advertisement
20 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Gaten Matarazzo, Rachel Brosnahan, and Michael Zegen

"I am here wearing black in solidarity with my sisters and brothers across all industries saying Time’s Up on abuse of power, sexual harassment, assault, feeling unsafe in the workplace. Enough," Brosnahan told InStyle of what her Vionnet dress means to her. "I mean I would have worn a sweatshirt or a T-shirt if it meant that I was here in solidarity with all of these incredible people and the people at home."

Advertisement
21 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Ansel Elgort

Advertisement
22 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink

Advertisement
23 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Allison Janney and Laura Brown

"Proud to be holding a Golden Globe finally. I’ve been here many times before, and I’ve not gone home with one. So this is a build up to a great moment," Janney told InStyle.

Advertisement
24 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Salma Hayek Pinault

Advertisement
25 of 25 Kevin Tachman for InStyle Magazine

Kyle MacLachlan and Christian Slater

—With reporting by Brianna King and Brandi Fowler

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!