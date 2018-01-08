Inside the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2018 Golden Globes After-Party 

Few would argue that the 75th Golden Globe Awards wasn’t one to remember, from the epic wins (Nicole Kidman, Frances McDormand, and Allison Janney, to name a few) to the powerful #TimesUp movement that inspired stars to wear black for the evening, to the emotional speeches.

But after the show ends is when the party really begins (in our humble opinion), and it starts with the InStyle & Warner Bros. official after-party, located just steps away from the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. and sponsored by Cadillac, Eyelove, L'Oreal and Perrier-Jouet,

VIDEO: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Minutes after the night's final award was announced, stars like Mariah Carey, Ashley Judd, Reese Witherspoon, and Tracee Ellis Ross shimmied on over to the gorgeous, tented party space to celebrate the evening’s big wins.

The Beverly Hilton Hotel’s famed fountain was transformed into a tented space to serve as the party venue, with a modern twist on French Baroque architecture (think “Reimagined Louis XVI”) as the theme.

After posing on the carpet and checking out the InStyle Instagram elevator booth (a must), stars made their way inside to grab a glass of bubbly and nosh on donuts and gelato (fact) while celebrating the evening’s big moments (because the appropriate way to celebrate definitely includes champagne and donuts...). Now that's what we call a nightcap.

Scroll down to see all the stars who made it to the after-party.