10 Gold Nail Designs for Whenever You're Feeling Fancy

When you stick to deep, vampy nail polish colors such as navy, black, and burgundy, it's only a matter of time before your manicures start to contribute to your winter blues, too.

An easy fix is getting a manicure with an eye-catching design that's sparkly and straight up fancy color. May we suggest some gold nail art?

While gold can make for a festive holiday manicure in lieu of the typical red and green color scheme, it also works all season. A pop of glitter or metallic gold on your nails can elevate any nail art trend, whether it's subtle dots on a bare nail or foil on a black base.

Regardless of your nail art vibe, the following 10 gold nail designs are worth trying this winter – and beyond.