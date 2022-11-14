Beauty Nails 10 Gold Nail Designs for Whenever You're Feeling Fancy All that glitters. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 14, 2022 @ 12:45PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images When you stick to deep, vampy nail polish colors such as navy, black, and burgundy, it's only a matter of time before your manicures start to contribute to your winter blues, too. An easy fix is getting a manicure with an eye-catching design that's sparkly and straight up fancy color. May we suggest some gold nail art? While gold can make for a festive holiday manicure in lieu of the typical red and green color scheme, it also works all season. A pop of glitter or metallic gold on your nails can elevate any nail art trend, whether it's subtle dots on a bare nail or foil on a black base. Regardless of your nail art vibe, the following 10 gold nail designs are worth trying this winter – and beyond. How to Pick the Best Nail Shape for You 01 of 10 Double French Manicure Nail two big trends at once by painting your nails a neutral beige, then adding gold French tips and half moons. Use this design by nail artist Mimi D for reference material. 02 of 10 Bue & Gold This swirly design could be done with a gold glitter and any other color, but we love how the warm sparkles contrast with this cool royal blue polish. 03 of 10 Gold Hearts Pink and red aren't the only options when doing a heart nail design, as demonstrated by manicurist Hang Nguyen. 04 of 10 Gold French Tips When in doubt, a classic French manicure is never a bad idea. Mix it up with metallic gold tips in lieu of white as nail artist Amy Le did. One of the major reasons why the French tip continues to be a popular nail art choice? The design works on a number of nail shapes and lengths. 05 of 10 Gold Squares These gold squares lend a chic, unexpected detail on a simple color-block design. 06 of 10 Mixed Metal Mani Mixing gold and silver jewelry isn't a faux pas, and the same goes for wearing the two metals on your nails. This double French manicure is enough sparkle for both nail art minimalists and maximalists. 07 of 10 Gold Base Here, nail artist Betina Goldstein demonstrates how cool a metallic gold base can be for a delicate design, as seen with these hand-painted roses. 08 of 10 Gold Stars You can't go wrong with a gold star manicure – especially when added to a crisp white base. 09 of 10 Gold Swirls It's impossible not to love this manicure when the 3D swirls resemble the texture of a golden, freshly-baked croissant. 10 of 10 Gold Stripes Level up a trendy animal print manicure with gold stripes. Better yet, add some rhinestone embellishments, too.