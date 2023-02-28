Nurses Can’t Believe How Well This $4 Hand Cream Restores Moisture to Over-Sanitized Hands

They recommend it for “dry hand relief.”

Published on February 28, 2023

When it comes to product recommendations, expert insight is always key. So when I need a recommendation for a comfortable shoe that’s perfect for walking all day, I look to nurses who regularly spend 12-plus hours on their feet. The same goes for hand cream; there’s no better seal of approval than from a nurse whose day is punctuated by constant hand washing and sanitizing.

In my quest for a hand cream that will quickly restore moisture to a neglected appendage, I came across Gold Bond’s Ultimate Healing Hand Cream. Its accolades are lengthy, it’s an Amazon’s Choice product (the number-one product in hand creams and lotions section), and it has over 16,000 five-star ratings, many of which are from professional nurses. 

Gold Bond’s Healing Hand Cream costs less than my daily latte, a deal sweetened by  seven rich moisturizing ingredients including vitamins A, C, and E in its formula. It was also created to be hypoallergenic and able to withstand a round or two of hand washing. 

It’s a big promise for any hand cream — especially one that’s $4 — but reviewers say it “delivers and does it fast, too.” One shopper tested it out because they were applying lotion “over 20 times a day” after their “skin started to crack between the fingers.” After just 48 hours of use, they claimed their hands were “healed.” 

A nurse who purchased the cream said they previously experienced “possible hand sanitizer poisoning” following increased use after the start of COVID-19. “I noticed a difference after applying a couple of times one night before bed.” They added that Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream “is light, absorbs fast, and smells really nice but not too potent,” and that they “can’t believe how well it works.” 

“I am an intraoperative nurse, so my hands are washed numerous times throughout the day,” one final shopper commented. “This lotion helps keep them soft and moisturized… Highly recommend it for working people for dry hand relief.”

Head to Amazon to shop the humbly priced $4 Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream that has amassed such a fervent fanbase. 

