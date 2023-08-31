I Found a $12 Retinol Body Lotion That Improved My Skin Texture and Sun Spots

It was better than a much pricier alternative I tried.

Rachel Weingarten
Rachel Weingarten
Rachel Weingarten
Rachel Weingarten is a former artisan bakery owner and food and lifestyle writer and author of several nonfiction books. Rachel loves testing out kitchen gadgets and other household tools to find the absolute best products to share with her readers.
Published on August 31, 2023

I’m vigilant about taking great care of my skin… well, most of it, anyways. While I religiously apply SPF to my face, neck, and decolletage, I’ve been neglecting my arms — and it shows. My once cute freckles are now officially sun spots, and time in the sun made the skin on my arms look parched. At least, that was the case before I discovered the magical Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion.

While I’ll never have Michelle Obama’s sculpted guns, within a few days of using this overnight treatment my arms looked noticeably less blotchy and parched. I tried a pricey retinol lotion first, which left me with red and angry-looking skin. Then I tried the Gold Bond Age Renew lotion, which claims that 93 percent of users saw visibly smooth skin in just three days on the packaging. It seemed a bit too good to be true, but since Gold Bond is such a reputable brand — and the lotion had more than 1,200 five-star ratings at Amazon — I gave it a try.

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Lotion

Target

I’m glad I did, because I noticed an immediate difference. Maybe it’s the combination of retinol — a form of vitamin A that exfoliates the top layer of skin — and trendy skincare ingredient niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 known to improve skin texture and fade sun damage. Or possibly it’s the macadamia seed oil, which is known to plump up skin and add a protective barrier that did the trick. Or, perhaps it’s the simple fact that instead of completely neglecting my arms, I now apply this affordable lotion before bed every night. Whatever the reason for the transformation, I honestly can’t believe the difference.

Shoppers are just as impressed, too. “After just one day of use, I could see an immediate improvement,” one customer wrote. “My skin is softer, clearer, my fine lines and wrinkles have diminished!” An 80-year-old fan said their legs look “fabulous” now, while a 65-year-old with “crinkly” arms said they saw a difference “overnight.”

A few things to keep in mind: Despite the fact that this is described as a face and body lotion, it doesn’t feel that way in my experience. It’s thick and a little hard to apply, so it takes a while to absorb — which is fine for your arms and legs, but less so for more delicate skin on your face. However, there are Amazon shoppers who say they use it on their face every day with no problem and have seen good results.

While I can’t scientifically prove just how much better the skin on my arms looks in a matter of days, the change thanks to Gold Bond’s Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion is noticeable and feels incredible. Snag yours for just $12 at Amazon.

