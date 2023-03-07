This Goat Milk Lotion Is the Answer to All My Dry Skin Problems

I got milk — and I've never been happier.

Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
March 7, 2023
The process of taking care of your skin — the body particularly — is likened to conducting a science experiment. You test different products with various ingredients to see which ones work (and which ones sadly don’t) best for you. As of late, I’ve come to find myself searching and hypothesizing what out-of-the-box ingredient I can turn to hydrate and brighten my body in the most gentle way possible. The answer I’ve landed on: goat milk. 

Goat milk is probably the ingredient that you didn’t know your skin needed. According to board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology Marisa Garshick, MD, goat milk has loads of benefits. “Goat milk has exfoliating properties as it contains lactic acid which helps to gently exfoliate the skin to reduce dullness and brighten the skin,” Dr. Garshick tells InStyle. “Because it is rich in fatty acids, it can also help to nourish the skin and soothe the skin as it is anti-inflammatory.”  

You can find goat milk in many skin care products like cleansers, serums, and moisturizers and she says you can find the ingredient often paired with other moisturizing ingredients like ceramides to support the skin barrier and squalane and humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid for added hydration.

The Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk is made with goat milk at the center but is supported by a cast of nourishing skin ingredients such as glycerin, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil. Slathering this on is a beyond enjoyable experience. Even with its rich formula, it seeps easily into my skin and doesn’t leave me feeling sticking or heavy with product on after I apply it. I immediately notice how soft my skin feels and it helped brightened places that have been pretty dull in complexion. As an added bonus, because of its anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties, my body acne has also calmed down. 

goat milk lotion beekman 1802 review

Courtesy

To shop: $22; beekman1802.com

Dr. Garshick says goat milk is safe enough to use one to two times a day. While goat milk is sometimes associated with a milky smell that may turn some people off, this one from Beekman 1802 is fragrance-free. Also important to note is that in general, you can still try goat milk on your skin if you’re lactose intolerant. She just cautions those who may be allergic to some components of milk as there may be a possibility of some sensitivity. As always, consult with a board-certified dermatologist if you have any questions about incorporating a new product into your routine. 

So, if you’re looking for a lotion that provides hydration without weighing too heavily on your skin and provides a nice glow, check out the Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk. With all its benefits, it is definitely worth a shot. 

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

