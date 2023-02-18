Beauty Skincare Body Care Shoppers Say Their Feet Have “Never Been So Soft” Since Using This “Transformative” Cream, and It’s on Sale Cracked heels don’t stand a chance. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 18, 2023 @ 06:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images The condition that my feet are in is… not something that can be discussed in polite society. Eventually, sandal weather will rear its head, but even months before that, the feeling of my rough and scaly heels on the hardwood floor is enough to make me scream. If you are in the same boat, a great option, according to shoppers, is Glytone’s Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream, which is now 20 percent off. This product takes a two-pronged approach to solving the issues of calluses, dryness, and cracked heels and elbows. Part one is through exfoliation, courtesy of a high concentration of glycolic acid (a type of alpha hydroxy acid). It exfoliates the skin, sloughing away those thick, dead layers of built-up dead cells that create that hardened, cracked texture. The second part is extreme moisture and hydration by way of glycerin. Glycerin is a humectant, meaning it prevents moisture from escaping and draws it in from the air and up to the surface from deeper layers of the skin. Glytone Shop now: $43 with code SAVE20 (Originally $54); glytone.com Dozens of five-star reviewers say that this Glytone Heel and Elbow Cream “completely transforms feet.” Many shoppers claim to be repeat buyers because the product simply “works so well.” One shopper wrote, “I’ve struggled with dry, cracked skin on my heels for so long and since I started using this cream, my feet look and feel great.” Another called this “the best heel cream ever” and that “[their] feet have never looked so healthy and never been so soft.” The Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream is the highlight of Glytone’s Presidents’ Day Sale in my (very calloused and cracked heel) opinion, but there are more face skincare-centric products if that’s what you’re in the market for. Head to Glytone to shop the Heel Cream and other sale products with the code SAVE20. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say It Only Takes a Few Drops of This On-Sale Serum to Maximize Dewiness and Minimize Wrinkles Shoppers Call This Anti-Aging Treatment a "Non-Negotiable" for Reducing Wrinkles and Brightening Skin The 45 Best Amazon Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day Weekend, Starting at $6