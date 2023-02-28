Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Body Lotion Makes “Alligator Skin” Look “Younger"

When I was younger, I could slather on literally any body lotion and it would do the trick. That is no longer the case. I have realized that I need to treat my body like I do my face, using purposefully picked products with smart formulas meant to target more than just moisture. Glytone’s Daily Body Lotion Broad SPF is a great investment-worthy option in this vein.

Sure, it’s expensive compared to a giant pump bottle you can pick up at the drugstore, but it’s also multi-faceted and well worth the money, according to five-star reviewers. Not only does it moisturize your skin, but it also exfoliates, evens out texture, and reduces the appearance of dark spots thanks to a formula that includes glycolic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E. Plus, it has the added bonus of SPF 15, which is handy as the days get longer and as we spend more and more time in the sun.

Glytone

Shop now: $54; glytone.com

The body lotion seems to especially be a hit with shoppers in their 60s and over. One in their late 60s described Glytone Daily Body Lotion as “great for the dryness that happens with elderly skin,” and quipped that their “alligator skin is no more.” Another 62-year-old shopper said their “dry, flaky skin” couldn’t be remedied by “expensive store-bought lotions,” but that Glytone’s actually does the trick. One reviewer in this age range even said it “helps with unevenness and leaves skin soft and healthy.”

But as I said, this lotion is about more than just moisture. “Your old dead skin begins to slough off revealing healthy skin that can actually breathe,” one reviewer wrote. Another shopper on Amazon wrote, “it has worked well with fading dark spots and even with a few light wrinkles I had.” Ultimately, Glytone Daily Body Lotion “makes skin look younger,” the shopper wrote.

Head to Glytone to shop the Daily Body Lotion shoppers “don’t allow [themselves] to run out [of].”

