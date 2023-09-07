I Haven't Stopped Thinking About This Moisturizer Since a Sephora Expert Recommended It

He called it a “conveyor belt of hydration.”

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on September 7, 2023 @ 02:00AM

Photo:

Glow Recipe

As a beauty editor, I attend so many events and learn about so many products and innovations that it’s tough for anything to stand out. But even two weeks after attending a Kohl’s fall preview, I still can’t get over Sephora Beauty Director David Razzano’s description of Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream. Thanks to the combination of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid (PGA) in the formula, he called the product a “conveyor belt of hydration.” 

The science behind that claim is actually quite simple and easy to understand. As Dr. Ava Shamban, MD, cosmetic dermatologist previously explained to InStyle, PGA "can hold 4,000 times its weight in water — 10 times more moisture than hyaluronic acid." It plumps skin, prevents hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid), and creates a barrier that keeps moisture in. The hyaluronic acid in the Glow Recipe Moisturizer formula is what fuels the conveyor belt. The ingredient is a humectant meaning it continually draws moisture from the air and deeper layers of the skin. Simply put, PGA + hyaluronic acid = hydration conveyor belt. 

Glow Recipe Plum Plum Hyaluronic Cream

Glow Recipe

The whipped gel-like texture is thin, dare I say weightless. Glow Recipe’s Plump Hyaluronic Cream balances oil production and is all day, continual hydration that makes skin dewy and full. Thousands of five-star shoppers across retailers have given this formulation their stamp of approval. 

A Sephora reviewer said they “saw a difference” in the plumpness of their skin and the softening of wrinkles in just three weeks. A 58-year-old shopper with “fine lines under [their eyes] and some forehead wrinkles,” said the Plum Moisturizer has made these signs of aging “disappear.” A third person said this “very hydrating” moisturizer gives their skin a “dewy look” and “never pills” regardless of how many other products they use. 

Head to Glow Recipe to shop the Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream. It’s loved by experts and thousands of shoppers. It’s popular enough that the brand also has refill pods that are $33, which is six dollars less than the original tub. 

