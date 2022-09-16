I’ve Finally Found a Solution to My Dark Under-Eye Circles That Is Safe for Sensitive Skin

Glow Recipe's just-launched eye cream is already a Sephora best-seller.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Glow Recipe's New Eye Cream
Sephora

I started experimenting with eye creams earlier this year when I realized I was seeing the hereditary dark circles that some of my family members experience. In my search, I’ve found a couple of eye treatments and serums that work, but not without causing irritation. After using a beloved retinol eye cream for a week, my under eyes were so sensitive that I covered them in a thick layer of salve every night before I went to bed. 

I started using Glow Recipe’s new Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream a few weeks ago, however, and started to see major improvement in my dark circles. Not to mention, I haven’t experienced a single modicum of irritation or sensitivity. 

I use it both in the morning and at night, using one full pump of the eye cream and applying it under my eyes and on the upper part of my lids. My skin feels silky and it dries quickly — my eyelids don’t ever feel sticky. 

Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream
Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream.

Sephora

Shop now: $38; sephora.com 

I immediately appreciated the gentleness and lack of irritation from the Guava Vitamin C Eye Cream, but it wasn’t until about 10 days of use that I saw the beginning of the long-term benefits. My eyes were less puffy and my skin was slightly firmer thanks to peptides and caffeine, and vitamin C and niacinamide reduced my dark circles. 

The hero ingredient, vitamin C, is encapsulated, meaning it’s slowly released throughout the day instead of overwhelming your skin all at once. This helps explain why my skin can tolerate Glow Recipe’s eye cream compared to others. 

I decided to start experimenting with the Glow Recipe eye cream instead of the dozens of similar products waiting their turn for two reasons. First, I’m obsessed with the packaging. Second, Glow Recipe products tend to be high-rated and so beloved by customers that they frequently sell out — and this one is no exception. The brand says that according to the Sephora team, Guava Vitamin C Eye Gel is currently the number one selling eye cream, just nine days after its September 7 launch. 

It’s already amassed dozens of five-star reviews from shoppers who, like me, are enamored with the “potent but gentle formula that reduces dark circles, hydrates and depuffs the eye area.” 

If you’re looking to gently reduce the look of your dark eye circles at an affordable price, I’d recommend you check out Glow Recipe’s new $38 Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream while it’s still in stock. 

