Priyanka Chopra’s Go-To Denim Brand Has Flattering Jeans for Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now

There are jeans, and then there are favorite jeans. While my closet is overflowing with denim styles, I can’t help but turn to my go-to pair nearly every week (often multiple times per week, if I’m being honest). The basic wardrobe essential seems pretty straightforward, but when it comes to finding jeans you actually want to wear, the search isn't always easy. Luckily, comfort, style, and fit don’t have to be mutually exclusive, thanks to my latest find: the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Jeans. Not only is the pair super flattering, but it’s from a celeb-loved brand and marked down to just $13 at Amazon right now.

Shoppers swear by Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, and Priyanka Chopra is a big fan, too. As the face of the brand’s campaign, “I Have Needs, Fit Them,” Chopra says she “can spend all day” in Gloria Vanderbilt styles — and the Amanda fit is no exception. I don’t know about you, but if Chopra’s wearing it, I am too, which is why I’m adding this style to my cart ASAP. The pair has a high waistband, a stylish, slightly tapered cut, and a curvy fit through the hip and thigh. And, the Alton shade, which is the perfect dark wash, is up to 74 percent off in select sizes if you’re a Prime member (or signed up for a free, 30-day trial).

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $48); amazon.com

With a near-perfect Amazon rating, the Amanda pair can clearly be held to the “favorite jeans” standard. Not only are the jeans marked down to an unbeatable price point, but one shopper even called the style the “most comfortable jeans” they’ve “ever owned.” And, another customer said the jeans are “the only ones [they] buy” thanks to their “soft and comfortable” feel and “great price.” A different person called the pair “very comfortable” and well-fitting, going on to say they plan to buy more in different colors.

One shopper said the Gloria Vanderbilt jeans are not only “true to size” and “very stretchy,” but they “look good,” too, which is a bonus, of course. And, a reviewer with a “curvy body” added that the pair’s fit is “perfect” and “flattering.” Plus, the Amanda pair’s classic style can be worn with practically anything in your wardrobe, including breezy blouses and cozy sweaters. Regardless of how you style the versatile jeans, they’re sure to become a mainstay in your year-round outfit rotations.

Be sure to snag the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Jeans while they’re on sale starting at $13 on Amazon.