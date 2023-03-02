Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now

Shop Gloria Vanderbilt denim for just $19.

By
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 10:30PM

Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Getty Images / Amazon.

Sometimes, I think Priyanka Chopra knows something we don’t. The actress, activist, producer, and mother seems to have everything figured out — or at least, she always looks like she does. While I’ll never understand how Chopra constantly embodies elegance despite her seemingly hectic agenda, she did let InStyle in on a little fashion secret for looking and feeling her best: Gloria Vanderbilt jeans. As the face of the customer-loved denim brand’s campaign, “I Have Needs. Fit Them,” Chopra shows us that if she can opt for jeans over sweatpants, we can, too. And, lucky for us, a popular pair of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans is on sale for 60 percent off at Amazon right now, coming out to just $19. 

According to the brand, the customer-favorite Amanda jean is meant to “fit all your needs,” with a flattering, high-rise waistband, a curvy fit through the hip and thigh, and a slightly tapered cut. The jeans are available in sizes two through 26 on Amazon, and there are a whopping 106 colors to choose from. 

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $48); amazon.com

Chopra told InStyle that the well-fitting nature of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans is what drew her to the brand; when she tried on her first pair, she was “mindblown,” she said. If she’s wearing jeans, Chopra needs them to “fit in the right places” and allow her to “move the way [she] wants” — and, this pair checks all the boxes. The television star and wife of Nick Jonas said, she “can spend all day in [Gloria Vanderbilt] jeans and not feel annoyed.” 

More than 56,400 shoppers agree with Chopra’s rave reviews of Gloria Vanderbilt denim. One shopper said the “size was true to fit, and they are comfy to move around in,” adding that the pants’ high quality holds up after regular washing. A different customer said they “live in Gloria Vanderbilt jeans,” going on to say “they fit [their] body like they were made for it.” The same shopper complimented the pair’s “deep functional pockets,” which many alternative styles lack. Another reviewer put it simply: “Love these jeans. Love the fit. Love the price.” You can’t ask for much more from a $19 pair of jeans. 

If you’re looking to try the Chopra-loved denim for yourself, now is the time — the Classic Amanda High-Rise style is 60 percent off at Amazon, and it’s about to sell out fast.

