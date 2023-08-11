I Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless, Even During a Downpour

It’s on sale for a limited time.

Published on August 11, 2023

Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless
As iconic as the scene of Marilyn Monroe on top of a subway grate in a white dress is, that wasn’t what stuck with me after watching 1955’s The Seven Year Itch. The image burned into my mind is of Richard Sherman escorting his family to a train to escape the heat and humidity of New York City. It’s so atmospheric that you can feel the sweltering conditions through the screen. I can tell you firsthand: that is not an exaggeration of New York in the summer. 

It’s hot, humid, and sticky and come August, there are random downpours of rain. Most makeup crumbles in the face of NYC weather, but I tried a new product that performed impeccably in all conditions: Glo Skin Beauty’s Oil-Free Tinted Primer SPF 30. Although it’s a fresh-out-of-the-oven product, it’s already discounted for 20 percent off thanks to Dermstore’s ongoing Anniversary Sale. (Just remember to use the code CHEERS.) 

Glo Skin Beauty’s Oil-Free Tinted Primer SPF 30

Dermstore Glo Skin Beauty Oil-Free Tinted Primer SPF 30 50ml

Dermstore

I am not exactly surprised that I took to Glo Skin Beauty’s new product so quickly. The brand’s C-Shield Tinted Moisturizer is one of my favorite complexion products. When I first tested it out, I pumped out a little bit of the tinted primer and applied it to half my face. Not only did it feel like I had nothing on, but it looked like I had nothing on, too. For a second I wondered if this product was in fact a bamboozle, until I took stock of the other side of my face. The difference was drastic. 

Glo Primer Before and After
Before and after using Glo Skin Beauty Tinted Primer.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

It was like the primer had fused with my skin, giving me a my-skin-but-better look. My skin didn’t need anything additional, like concealer or a skin tint. It looked great on the first application, but that wasn’t just a flash in the pan. I headed out for an hours-long sojourn on a very humid day, wherein I sat on a bench facing the river directly under the sun — and then got caught in an unexpected downpour.  

It… held up. Don’t get me wrong, after at day of sweat and activity, my complexion did not look as pristine as it did in the morning, but it still looked smooth and poreless; my imperfections remained blurred and my redness was minimized. 

It actually makes sense that Glo Skin Beauty’s Oil-Free Tinted Primer would hold up the way it did. The point of a primer is, after all, to grip makeup to your face to elongate and enhance wear. Thanks to the tint, this does all of that without requiring an additional product. For the sake of experimentation, I also tried the primer under a pretty sheer skin tint. It worked just as well while boosting coverage. I would recommend layering it in this capacity on days when you need something in-between an almost sheer tinted serum and a full coverage foundation. 

Head to Dermstore to shop Glo Skin Beauty’s new Oil-Free Tinted Primer on sale with the code CHEERS.

