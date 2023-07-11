Beauty Makeup Face Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, and Coverage I’m a Beauty Editor, and the Pore-Blurring Skin Tint I Swear by Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Today It erases hyperpigmentation and redness, too. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 @ 08:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Glo Skin Beauty I have so much makeup and skincare at my disposal that even though I test hundreds of products, I rarely finish one. So, going through a couple tubes of something is not only rare but also a testament to how good the product is. In the case of Glo Skin Beauty’s C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30, it makes my complexion look so flawless, I simply cannot ever be without it. Normally at $50, keeping it in my repertoire can get pricey, so I’m thrilled that it’s on sale for $35 — the lowest price I’ve ever seen thanks to Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $35 If you missed my last spiel on my beloved Glo Skin Beauty skin tint, I’ll provide a rundown: As far as light-coverage options go, this is a dream thanks to 10 flexible shades that can suit a variety of skin tones. It feels like I’m wearing nothing, looks like my skin, and completely neutralizes redness, pores, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. It’s moisturizing yet non-greasy and never worsens my oily skin — I mean, my before and after photos speak for themselves IMHO. InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri Before and after Glo Skin Beauty’s C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30. Although all that is enough to keep me committed to it, there’s more: It’s formulated with vitamin C and has SPF 30 coverage. These latter two features were initially a bonus — if not an afterthought for me, but they’ve become increasingly important. When I wear Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield consistently, my skin actually gets better because the vitamin C in the formula lightens my chronic and severe dark spots. As for SPF, I have become religious about sun protection and this provides a skin-blurring base layer I can touch up throughout the day or mist more sunscreen on top of. Make the most of this steep discount and get your tube of this superb multi-tasking tint while it’s 30 percent off. Find (or restock) your shade of Glo Skin Beauty’s C-Shield Moisture Tint while it’s down from $50 to $35. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Comfy Pair of Levi's Jeans We Named the Best Butt-Lifting Style Is Up to 50% Off at Amazon Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Here, and We Found the 145 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 80% Off I’m Copying Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Summer Style With These 9 On-Sale Amazon Basics — Up to 70% Off