I’m a Beauty Editor, and the Pore-Blurring Skin Tint I Swear by Is at Its Lowest Price Ever Today

It erases hyperpigmentation and redness, too.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 08:00AM

I have so much makeup and skincare at my disposal that even though I test hundreds of products, I rarely finish one. So, going through a couple tubes of something is not only rare but also a testament to how good the product is. In the case of Glo Skin Beauty’s C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30, it makes my complexion look so flawless, I simply cannot ever be without it. 

Normally at $50, keeping it in my repertoire can get pricey, so I’m thrilled that it’s on sale for $35 — the lowest price I’ve ever seen thanks to Amazon Prime Day. 

If you missed my last spiel on my beloved Glo Skin Beauty skin tint, I’ll provide a rundown: As far as light-coverage options go, this is a dream thanks to 10 flexible shades that can suit a variety of skin tones. It feels like I’m wearing nothing, looks like my skin, and completely neutralizes redness, pores, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. It’s moisturizing yet non-greasy and never worsens my oily skin — I mean, my before and after photos speak for themselves IMHO.

Before and after Glo Skin Beauty’s C-Shield Anti-Pollution Moisture Tint SPF 30.

Although all that is enough to keep me committed to it, there’s more: It’s formulated with vitamin C and has SPF 30 coverage. These latter two features were initially a bonus — if not an afterthought for me, but they’ve become increasingly important. When I wear Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield consistently, my skin actually gets better because the vitamin C in the formula lightens my chronic and severe dark spots. As for SPF, I have become religious about sun protection and this provides a skin-blurring base layer I can touch up throughout the day or mist more sunscreen on top of. 

Make the most of this steep discount and get your tube of this superb multi-tasking tint while it’s 30 percent off. Find (or restock) your shade of Glo Skin Beauty’s C-Shield Moisture Tint while it’s down from $50 to $35.

