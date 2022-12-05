These Glitter Ombré Nails Will Steal The Show Every Time

Nothing screams "festivities" more than a bit of sparkle. Whether you're donning a head-to-toe sequin jumpsuit, have integrated some tasteful tinsel in your hair, or adding a sparkly nail polish to your repertoire — jazzing up your look with a dash of shine and shimmer is a surefire way to liven it up.

Adding sparkles to your manicure is one of our favorite ways to infuse this type of joie de vivre into our beauty routines. There are so many colors and finishes to choose from — it's the ultimate accessory. Plus, it's easy to swap out whenever you want a change, so there's less of a commitment than say, a hair transformation.

To inspire your next sparkly manicure, we rounded up some of our favorite glitter ombré nails. From icy blue tips to a holiday spin on the famous Hailey Bieber nails, there's something for everyone here. Scroll down to see them all.