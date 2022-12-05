These Glitter Ombré Nails Will Steal The Show Every Time

They're perfect for the holidays.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 @ 12:00PM
Glitter Ombre Nails
Photo:

Getty Images

Nothing screams "festivities" more than a bit of sparkle. Whether you're donning a head-to-toe sequin jumpsuit, have integrated some tasteful tinsel in your hair, or adding a sparkly nail polish to your repertoire — jazzing up your look with a dash of shine and shimmer is a surefire way to liven it up.

Adding sparkles to your manicure is one of our favorite ways to infuse this type of joie de vivre into our beauty routines. There are so many colors and finishes to choose from — it's the ultimate accessory. Plus, it's easy to swap out whenever you want a change, so there's less of a commitment than say, a hair transformation.

To inspire your next sparkly manicure, we rounded up some of our favorite glitter ombré nails. From icy blue tips to a holiday spin on the famous Hailey Bieber nails, there's something for everyone here. Scroll down to see them all.

01 of 09

Glitter Tips

For a classic, elegant look, opt for a nude base and bedazzle the tips with chunky silver glitter.

02 of 09

Dark Ombré Nails

Bring nocturnal glam to your look with a dash of peppery sparkles. Not only will this manicure fit the chilly season, but the grow-out phase will be less noticeable thanks to the nude base.

03 of 09

Pink Ombré Nails

We love the combination of the classic oval shape with a timeless pink and a punch of silver sparkle.

04 of 09

Sparkles & Shine

Why bring your nails to life with just glitter when you can add sparkly bedazzlements, too? Throw on some nail gems as seen here to take your look to the next level.

05 of 09

Dripping Glitter Tips

Halloween meets glam with this edgy take on the ombré look. For a different vibe, swap out the black glitter for something more festive such as fuchsia or emerald green.

06 of 09

Nude Glitter Tips

For a monotone look with a punch, paint your nails in a nude base and top them off with glitter in the same color family.

07 of 09

Icy Blue Glitter Ombré

Whether you have the "Frozen" soundtrack on repeat or simply want to lean into the chilly vibes of the season, this blue manicure is perfect. It even has snowflake designs!

08 of 09

Hailey Bieber Glitter Ombré Nails

Take the model's iconic manicure and add a splash of glitter to the tips of two accent nails for a look that's both trendy and festive.

09 of 09

Gold Glitter Nails

If you're looking for the perfect glitter ombré nails to take you through NYE — this is your golden ticket.

