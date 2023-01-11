Glen Powell Is Returning to Rom-Coms With Sydney Sweeney

He dropped the news at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on January 11, 2023
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell has already proven that he has the range, going from high-flying dramas from his TV comedy roots. But in news that'll make his die-hard fans very happy, he told InStyle that he's coming back to rom-coms — and starring alongside Euphoria and White Lotus breakout Sydney Sweeney. 

"I'm about to start a movie with Sydney Sweeney the start of February," he told us on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. "We're doing a rom-com together in Australia. Sydney is just awesome. She's hilarious, she's funny, she's smart, she's just cool as hell."

Powell's past work in the realm of comedy includes Set It Up with Zoey Deutch (who he's reuniting with in the upcoming Most Dangerous Game), and Stuck in Love. with Lily Collins, so his triumphant return to the genre will be just the thing for fans waiting for him to get back to love (though even more probably want him back for a reboot of Scream Queens — here's looking at you, Ryan Murphy and Fox).

The star also spoke about the rumored Captain Planet film, saying that while there's not much to say about it, he and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to make something happen. Knowing how superhero films always rake in the money for studios and nostalgia being at an all-time high, we could be hearing about it soon.

“I think those conversations will be happening shortly,” Powell told Variety. “I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great … I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero.”

