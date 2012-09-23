Glee's Amber Riley on her Awards Show Jewelry Scare

As stars are gearing up to step foot on the red carpet for tonight's Primetime Emmy Awards, Glee's Amber Riley remembered some of her favorite (and most stressful!) awards show memories. "I misplaced a bracelet once at the SAG Awards," she told InStyle.com. "Someone backstage actually found it. I was really lucky! They never found out. I’m not going to say who [the designer] was because I don’t want them to not let me borrow anymore!" And on her traditional awards show preparation routine, the star revealed that it takes a whole team to get her out the door. "Hair, make-up, publicist, dresser, mother and sister: six people," she told InStyle.com. "My mother and sister supply laughs and champagne!" Here's hoping that tonight she and the rest of the Glee cast keep their jewelry in sight tonight!

