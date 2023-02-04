Fashion Accessories I Finally Found a Unique, Non-Cheesy Valentine's Day Gift That I'm Getting for My Closest Friends Each necklace suits their individual personalities to a T. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 4, 2023 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: GLDN Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, and while I’d never turn my nose to those gems, I have a particular fondness for delicate, dainty pieces of jewelry. These small, subtly stunning pieces are typically easy to layer and stack, and can be worn with virtually anything, making them true staples. I love each piece in my collection and don’t like to play favorites, but the GLDN Hand Gestures necklace that I recently had the opportunity to sample has quickly become my go-to. The necklace comes in 14 charm options to choose from, including a peace sign, pinky swear, two hands forming a heart, another signing “I love you,” and the one I went with, an irreverently cute, undoubtedly eye-catching hand flipping the bird. I’m so obsessed with it, I’m choosing a necklace that best personifies a few of my closest girlfriends and gifting it to each of them for Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s, if you’re into it). GLDN Shop now: $48–$270; gldn.com The best part is that I can do this for two or three friends, because these necklaces are affordable and start at only $48 for gold, silver, or rose gold fill (aka 14-karat gold that’s been heat- and pressure-bonded to a high-quality brass core, according to the brand). Or, you can spend a little more for solid gold, like maybe if you’re in the market for yourself. Every time I wear my little conversation starter, it’s met with joy, laughter, and questions from friends about where they can find one for themselves. Shoppers who bought it agree that they “absolutely love it” and that “everyone compliments how pretty it is.” GLDN Shop now: $54–$336; gldn.com Another person said the necklace they ordered is “dainty, cute and good quality,” and a third added that they “love the reactions [they] get when people realize what's on it.” One reviewer shared that they bought the necklace as a gift for their best friend and that it looks “even better in person. They added that “she absolutely loved it,” so they’ll “be purchasing one for myself!” Shop one of these personal and delicate necklaces for your favorite Galentine — or yourself — and welcome a little sparkle this Valentine’s Day. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Have Keratosis Pilaris on My Legs, and This Is My Secret to a Smooth, Bump-Free Shave The Smoothening Nail Concealer I Go Through Like Water Is on Sale for One More Day The Brand Behind Nicole Kidman’s “Favorite” Shampoo Launched a Hydrating Line That Promises “Glass-Like Shine”