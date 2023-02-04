I Finally Found a Unique, Non-Cheesy Valentine's Day Gift That I'm Getting for My Closest Friends

Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, and while I’d never turn my nose to those gems, I have a particular fondness for delicate, dainty pieces of jewelry. These small, subtly stunning pieces are typically easy to layer and stack, and can be worn with virtually anything, making them true staples.

I love each piece in my collection and don’t like to play favorites, but the GLDN Hand Gestures necklace that I recently had the opportunity to sample has quickly become my go-to. The necklace comes in 14 charm options to choose from, including a peace sign, pinky swear, two hands forming a heart, another signing “I love you,” and the one I went with, an irreverently cute, undoubtedly eye-catching hand flipping the bird. I’m so obsessed with it, I’m choosing a necklace that best personifies a few of my closest girlfriends and gifting it to each of them for Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s, if you’re into it).

The best part is that I can do this for two or three friends, because these necklaces are affordable and start at only $48 for gold, silver, or rose gold fill (aka 14-karat gold that’s been heat- and pressure-bonded to a high-quality brass core, according to the brand). Or, you can spend a little more for solid gold, like maybe if you’re in the market for yourself.

Every time I wear my little conversation starter, it’s met with joy, laughter, and questions from friends about where they can find one for themselves. Shoppers who bought it agree that they “absolutely love it” and that “everyone compliments how pretty it is.”

Another person said the necklace they ordered is “dainty, cute and good quality,” and a third added that they “love the reactions [they] get when people realize what's on it.” One reviewer shared that they bought the necklace as a gift for their best friend and that it looks “even better in person. They added that “she absolutely loved it,” so they’ll “be purchasing one for myself!”

Shop one of these personal and delicate necklaces for your favorite Galentine — or yourself — and welcome a little sparkle this Valentine’s Day.