Since the Glazed Nail Trend Isn’t Going Anywhere, Here’s a 3-Step Trick to Add the Effect to Any Polish Color

What started out as a seemingly fleeting trend now seems like the definitive nail look of fall. Yes, I’m talking about those glazed donut nails à la Hailey Bieber.

When they first made an appearance on Bieber’s fingertips, the nails were a milky white shade with an iridescent and almost-holographic sheen that fluctuated in different lighting. Maybe due in part to its simplicity, the nail trend spread like wildfire through the digital world. Recently, the model and entrepreneur changed up her nails, sort of. She still went with a glazed finish, but she opted for a chocolate brown color to better align with autumn.

The lesson is that the trend isn’t going anywhere soon, but the good news is that you can turn any nail polish you already own into a glazed one with this three-product method. You’ll need three things in addition to whatever nail polish color you’ve chosen — chrome powder, a gel base coat/top coat, and a curing light.

Apply your nail polish in whatever shade and let it fully dry. Then apply a coat of the gel base/top coat (I find that you can use one product to do both) and cure it under an LED light for a minimum of 30 seconds. Take your chrome powder and rub it all over the nail. Apply the topcoat and cure again. That’s it!

You have a ton of options when it comes to chrome powders, but we recommend opting for ones that are sheer and iridescent versus the ones that ultimately look like gunmetal. I’ve personally been using Xiaohong Mermaid Chrome Nail Powders and sometimes Harmony Gelish Chrome Stix in Pink Opal.

Although this might seem like it’s going to cost you a lot, the Gelish Top It Off top coat, Aoraem Nail Lamp, and six-pack of Xiaohong Mermaid Chrome Nail Powders come to a total of $37. I personally think this is a good deal since the three products (eight if you count the individual powders) can be used endlessly for your home manicures far beyond this individual trend.

Gelish Top Coat

Xiaohong Mermaid Chrome Nail Powders

Aoraem Nail Lamp

