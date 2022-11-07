Netflix Just Dropped a Mysterious Full-Length Trailer for the Star-Studded 'Knives Out' Sequel

Back in 2019, Knives Out (in all of its cable-knit sweater glory) exploded onto the scene, leaving us not-so-patiently awaiting its sequel ever since. Now, almost three years after the first installment hit our screens, the wait for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is nearly over — and Netflix just gave us the film’s first full-length trailer to tide us over until Dec. 23.

In the trailer, a new band of Rian Johnson’s (writer and director) signature kooky characters, including Kate Hudson’s Birdie Jay, Janelle Monáe’s Andi, and Madelyn Cline’s Whiskey, gear up to solve yet another murder mystery with Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc at the helm — but this time, it all seems to be a part of billionaire Mile Brons’s (Edward Norton) game. We quickly realize that not everything is as it seems as Blanc narrates, “Ladies and gentlemen, there’s been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight. For at least one person, this is not a game.”

While the trailer doesn’t reveal who the victim is, it does tease thrilling twists and turns, dazzling fashion, and hilarious one-liners before ending with a final ominous line from Blanc: “The killer wouldn’t hesitate to kill again if it covers their tracks.”

Earlier this year, Netflix offered a simple description of the film, stating Glass Onion will follow Detective Benoit Blanc as he “travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.” And if that isn’t enough to satiate your Knives Out craving, Johnson also recently told Tudum the meaning behind the sequel's name.

"I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he told the outlet. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, 'Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?' The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres in theaters on Nov. 23 before officially hitting Netflix — just in time for holiday streaming — on Dec. 23.