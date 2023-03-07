A Glass Nail File Is the Secret Weapon Your Nails Need

Experts break down why you need this essential nail tool.

By
Audrey Noble
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 04:09PM
The key to keeping your mani or pedi from chipping is to make sure you use the right tool in the prepping stages, before putting any color or nail art on. That’s where using a glass nail file comes in handy. 

What is a glass file? A glass file is exactly what it sounds like. Los Angeles-based nail artist Hang Nguyen says that glass files are made of glass, unlike the emery board files we’re used to seeing. Celebrity nail artist Sonya Meesh adds that a glass nail file (aka a crystal nail file) is also reusable, long-lasting, and a gentler alternative to the standard nail file. 

But there’s more to the story when it comes to glass nail files and it turns out, it’s the secret weapon you need to make sure your mani and/or pedi stays on as long as possible. Don’t just take our word for it though. Below, see why the experts are raving about glass nail files. 

What's the difference between glass nail files and other types of nail files?

As already mentioned, the main difference between glass nail files and others in the market is the material: glass nail files are made of glass while others are usually made of emery boards or metal. Meesh describes glass nail files as an eco-friendly alternative and can be seen as a super high grit emery board. Nguyen adds that glass files are more gentle on the nails and will create less keratin residue when you file your nails. She also says they are easier to clean and more likely to help you prevent chipping. 

What are the benefits of using a glass nail file?

As Nguyen mentioned earlier, one of the biggest benefits of using a glass file is having less nail damage overall. She also says that filing with a glass file will make it so that your nail is super smooth and will help keep that mini last longer. Meesh adds that you’re also less likely to have splintering nails if you use one. 

Are there any side effects of using glass nail files?

Meesh says that the downsides are minimal, but that glass files are best used on a natural nail. For any nail enhancements, press-ons, acrylics, etc., they said you won’t be able to file the nail very much. 

How to use a glass nail file:

Both Nguyen and Meesh say that you’ll file your nails the same way you would if you were using a metal or emery board file. Meesh adds that glass files are safe to use daily if you want to. As for recommendations on what type of glass nail files to use, they like something like Tweezerman’s Glass Nailcare Set or Cirque Colors’ Smooth Move Crystal Nail File. Other picks from them include the glass nail file from the Bare Hands Dry Gloss Manicure Kit and the Peacci File Duo.

