Thanks to These $15 Press-Ons, Shoppers Say They’re "Never Going Back" to the Nail Salon

I enjoy treating myself to an appointment at the nail salon as much as the next person, but when I step back and evaluate the time and monetary commitment that’s required with proper upkeep, I’m more likely to go the route of a DIY moment.

This is especially the case when it comes to getting nail extensions, which can be a lengthy and costly appointment (and can even cause damage to your nails in the process.) So, naturally, it makes sense that I’m not the only one searching for a more efficient way to get the look for less. Luckily for me, shoppers have found a solution in these $15 press-on nails.

Among the more than 3,000 perfect ratings left for Glamnetic’s Press-On Nail Set are some rather rave reviews filled with Amazon shoppers saying they’re “never going back” to the nail salon after making the switch, even after a decade spent getting costly acrylics. With more than 40 options — varying in size, shape, and design — it makes sense that they don’t need to.

For starters, these aren’t your blocky French manicure-style press-ons from the early aughts. It’s clear that Glamnetic has been on-board for the press-on nail metamorphosis that’s taken place in the beauty space over the last few years, because I wouldn’t blink twice if I saw any one of its designs on #NailTok (an acrylic lookalike!).

Since each of the packs come with 30 nails in varying sizes, you can ensure a proper fit that blends with your natural nail bed. You also get a storage box, glue for application, double-sided nail file, cuticle stick, and an alcohol pad to clean your nails beforehand.

According to the brand, you can best prepare your nail for application by removing any previously applied nail polish, washing and drying hands, and preparing the cuticles. After applying, you’ll want to press down firmly and hold for 20 seconds for them to stay.

To get the most natural look from the press-on nail set, shoppers say it all comes down to application. “Pro tip: Take your time with deciding on the perfect sizing for each nail,” said one reviewer who suggests buffing and filing your nails before applying. And despite the glue being messy, they recommend adding “additional glue to the underside of the nail tip to reinforce” once your nails are on.

While press-on nails used to have a reputation of easily popping off and leaving you nail-less at the end of a night out, this shopper-approved set is designed to last. “I’m on day three [post application], but a few hours after, I moved a lot of furniture into a new apartment… and these nails didn’t lift, bend, or break,” said another reviewer who left them a five-star rating.

For someone like me who gets bored of their nails frequently, the versatility of being able to swap a set out at a fraction of the investment sounds appealing. Plus, the reusable nails can be trimmed, filed, or polished overtop for a new look whenever inspiration strikes.

If you’re ready to make the switch to the world of new and improved press-ons, head to Amazon for these shopper-approved sets in all 40 designs — starting at $15.

